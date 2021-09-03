All fired up: the Burning of Zozobra

Burn your worries away at Santa Fe’s signature end-of-summer event, the 97th-annual Burning of Zozobra.
Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe on the Friday before Labor Day, thousands gather to watch the giant effigy, known colloquially as Old Man Gloom, go up in fireworks and flames, along with all your worries and fears.
Created as a 6-foot marionette by artist Will Shuster in 1924, Zozobra now stands as high as 50 feet. The ghostly, monstrous, moaning effigy, made of wood, wire, cotton cloth, and stuffed with paper, is the enemy of all that’s good.
Watch him burn at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Fort Marcy Park (490 Bishop’s Lodge Road). Gates open at 4 p.m. with live performances by Dream Noise, Todd Lovato, Sand and Schoen, and youth Battle of The Bands winner Alicia Gettler from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Events include a 7 p.m. dance party and visit from the 2021 Santa Fe Fiesta Royalty. General admission is $17.09 (kids 10 and under are free).
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event required. burnzozobra.com/event-information/tickets
