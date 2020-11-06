Albuquerque stays with you

Allie Byland

 Lively Photography

Alie Byland grew up in the Duke City, and her experiences influenced tracks on her new album, Gray. The first song on the folk/indie album is actually titled “Albuquerque.” Recorded with her Seattle-based band, Byland, the album is their first in-studio recording. Alie recorded her first album at home in 2018. To celebrate, the band is hosting an online release experience featuring a live stream, recorded tracks, acoustic performances, prerecorded videos, and guest artists. The event will stream on AMP Concert’s YouTube channel and Facebook page and is free. Donations with perk packages are optional. ampconcerts.org/event/366490/byland

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.