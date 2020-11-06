Alie Byland grew up in the Duke City, and her experiences influenced tracks on her new album, Gray. The first song on the folk/indie album is actually titled “Albuquerque.” Recorded with her Seattle-based band, Byland, the album is their first in-studio recording. Alie recorded her first album at home in 2018. To celebrate, the band is hosting an online release experience featuring a live stream, recorded tracks, acoustic performances, prerecorded videos, and guest artists. The event will stream on AMP Concert’s YouTube channel and Facebook page and is free. Donations with perk packages are optional. ampconcerts.org/event/366490/byland.
Albuquerque stays with you
Jason Strykowski
