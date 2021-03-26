Local author, journalist, and historian Hampton Sides is known for his gripping, nonfiction tales of high adventure, such as Blood and Thunder: The Epic Story of Kit Carson and the Conquest of the American West (Doubleday, 2006, 480 pages). Sides’ book, On Desperate Ground: The Marines at the Reservoir, the Korean War’s Greatest Battle (Doubleday, 2018, 416 pages), was hailed by The Washington Post as one of the best books of 2018. He’s editor-at-large at Outside Magazine and a frequent contributor to National Geographic. Sides gives a free Zoom talk at noon on Thursday, April 1, as part of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe’s (100 Sandoval St., 505-983-3387, santaferotary.com) guest speaker series, Rotary Presents! Email eborins44@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link (limited to 100 attendees).
Adventures in words: Author Hampton Sides
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- The Santa Fe Symphony’s hybrid future
- Star Codes, March 19 to 25
- SITE Santa Fe names new executive director
- All together now: National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read 2021
- Back at it: "Later" by Stephen King
- Quietly roaring at tradition: ‘Leona’
- Sheila Miles at The Art Club Gallery
- Not walking away: "Renée Fleming in Concert"
- Making sense of humanity: "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Watching the incarnations go by: "Being Ram Dass"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.