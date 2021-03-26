Adventures in words: author Hampton Sides

Local author, journalist, and historian Hampton Sides is known for his gripping, nonfiction tales of high adventure, such as Blood and Thunder: The Epic Story of Kit Carson and the Conquest of the American West (Doubleday, 2006, 480 pages). Sides’ book, On Desperate Ground: The Marines at the Reservoir, the Korean War’s Greatest Battle (Doubleday, 2018, 416 pages), was hailed by The Washington Post as one of the best books of 2018. He’s editor-at-large at Outside Magazine and a frequent contributor to National Geographic. Sides gives a free Zoom talk at noon on Thursday, April 1, as part of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe’s (100 Sandoval St., 505-983-3387, santaferotary.com) guest speaker series, Rotary Presents! Email eborins44@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link (limited to 100 attendees). 

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.