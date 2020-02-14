A rom-com for the ages: "Sleepless in Seattle"

Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger, and Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle

In the 1993 film Sleepless in Seattle, Sam (Tom Hanks) is a grieving widower who attracts the attention of Annie (Meg Ryan) through a call-in radio show. The classic love story springs from the collective romantic hope that destiny will bring two people together if they are meant to be. The Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.) shows Sleepless in Seattle at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, as part of its Big Screen Classics series. Tickets are free but advance reservations are required; 505-988-1234, lensic.org.

