Richard Monikowski

Richard Monikowski, RAM Stoneware

The Sawmill Market, already one of Albuquerque’s trendier spots, is about to get a little craftier. The market will host the Artisan Pop-Up Market beginning Friday, Oct. 2, and running every weekend until Dec. 27. The Artisan Market was created to help promote local, handmade goods. The pop-up will be held inside the food hall and feature a rotating selection of craftspeople selling jewelry, healthcare products, ceramics, and home goods. Vendors include Meltdown Studio Jewelry, Danny Hart Design, Taos Bee Flower Company, and SunDancer Steel & Glass, among others. The event is an off-shoot of the New Mexico Artisans Market, which is usually held annually around Thanksgiving. The Sawmill Market (1909 Bellamah Avenue NW, Albuquerque, 505-563-4470, sawmillmarket.com) is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

