A little kindness goes a long way

Stills from The Antidote

In their 2020 film, The Antidote, documentary filmmakers Kahane Cooperman and John Hoffman explore the meaning of civility and generosity in society. The film, their answer to our cynical era, tracks the empathy and giving efforts of some modern Americans. They find kindness in Indianapolis; Decatur, Georgia; Modesto, California; and other parts of the country. Cooperman, Hoffman, and cinematographer Dyanna Taylor will discuss their film and the ways that people can aid their communities during a Center for Contemporary Arts Living Room Series lecture at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. The lecture is free. Registrants will be provided with a link to watch The Antidote. Go to ccasantafe.org/living-room-series/2425-america-the-antidote-a-conversation-on-kindness-compassion.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.