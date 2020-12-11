In their 2020 film, The Antidote, documentary filmmakers Kahane Cooperman and John Hoffman explore the meaning of civility and generosity in society. The film, their answer to our cynical era, tracks the empathy and giving efforts of some modern Americans. They find kindness in Indianapolis; Decatur, Georgia; Modesto, California; and other parts of the country. Cooperman, Hoffman, and cinematographer Dyanna Taylor will discuss their film and the ways that people can aid their communities during a Center for Contemporary Arts Living Room Series lecture at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. The lecture is free. Registrants will be provided with a link to watch The Antidote. Go to ccasantafe.org/living-room-series/2425-america-the-antidote-a-conversation-on-kindness-compassion.
A little kindness goes a long way: "The Antidote"
Jason Strykowski
