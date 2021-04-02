Land use in New Mexico is a complex subject, and it has a long history. Generations of stewards worked the land before the era of colonization, and generations more followed. Join writer, editor, educator, and curator Alicia Inez Guzmán for her online talk “Where Do We Stand?” as she unravels some of the overlapping and contradictory narratives of land use in New Mexico. The talk examines this history through the lens of visual culture, an interdisciplinary field that investigates culture through its visual expressions, such as art, film, and photography. The event is presented by 516 Arts (516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org) in partnership with the Kolaj Institute. It’s part of 516 Art’s Artist Lab: Art Meets History in New Mexico, a four-week online educational program on the integration of history in contemporary art practices (through April 26). “Where Do We Stand?” is a free Zoom event at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Register at eventbrite.com/e/online-talk-alicia-inez-guzman-on-the-history-of-new-mexico-tickets-141454246459.
A grip on the tiller: Alicia Inez Guzmán talks land use in New Mexico
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- The art of revolution: ‘Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism’
- A new voice at an old institution: The Met hires its first full-time Native curator
- Moments of truth: Photographer Cara Romero
- Next things: Jody Naranjo
- Star Codes, March 26 to April 1
- American melancholia: ‘Too Young to Marry But Not Too Young to Die’ by Joyce Carol Oates
- Susan Contreras at LewAllen Galleries
- Shadows of doubt: "The Father"
- David S. Goodsell at the New Mexican Museum of Art
- All together now: National Endowment for the Arts’ Big Read 2021
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.