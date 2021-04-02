A grip on the tiller: Alicia Inez Guzmán talks land use in New Mexico

Charles Goodman, New Mexico Pioneers (circa 1920s), photograph, from The Afton Watkins Gardner Collection, J. Willard Marriott Digital Library, The University of Utah

Land use in New Mexico is a complex subject, and it has a long history. Generations of stewards worked the land before the era of colonization, and generations more followed. Join writer, editor, educator, and curator Alicia Inez Guzmán for her online talk “Where Do We Stand?” as she unravels some of the overlapping and contradictory narratives of land use in New Mexico. The talk examines this history through the lens of visual culture, an interdisciplinary field that investigates culture through its visual expressions, such as art, film, and photography. The event is presented by 516 Arts (516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org) in partnership with the Kolaj Institute. It’s part of 516 Art’s Artist Lab: Art Meets History in New Mexico, a four-week online educational program on the integration of history in contemporary art practices (through April 26). “Where Do We Stand?” is a free Zoom event at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Register at eventbrite.com/e/online-talk-alicia-inez-guzman-on-the-history-of-new-mexico-tickets-141454246459.

