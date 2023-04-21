Prize poet

Iñupiaq-Inuit poet dg nanouk okpik is one of eight recipients of this year’s Windham-Campbell Prize. poetry.

The poet writes in clusters, letting the words spill out of her mind, without adhering to the constraints of spacing and punctuation.

Ultimately, she connects the dots in her prose. But if you ask dg nanouk okpik, she’ll tell you that she doesn’t own the words in her award-winning collections of poetry any more than she owns the traditions of her ancestors.

