Prints and parades

Come to Container to lose your head with Dennis “WolfBat” McNett. The multi-disciplinary artist will be staging a five-day mask-making workshop at the Railyard-based art gallery, and when it’s over, the artistic inventions will be displayed in the most familiar venue possible: On top of your head.
McNett, a graduate of and former instructor at New York’s Pratt Institute, travels the country staging mask-making workshops and processions, and his appearance at Container is being staged as part of the program for the inaugural Print Santa Fe exhibition. The workshop will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, April 29, and the event will wrap up with a parade through the Railyard District at 6:30 on the final day.
McNett’s eccentric processions include 12-foot-tall puppets, and each one takes on a different look based on the original artwork involved. “You never know what it’s going to be,” says Tonya Turner-Carroll, co-founder of Container with her husband Michael Carroll. “But it’s going to be something.”
McNett’s appearance won’t be the only event at Container related to Print Santa Fe. Marwin Begaye, an internationally renowned painter and printmaker, will stage a collaborative performance at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Container. During that event, local dancers will move over an inked woodcut, and their movements will transfer the ink to the paper. Then the masked procession will begin.
Turner-Carroll estimated that as many as 100 people have signed up to be part of the mask-making workshop, and she says registrations are available through Print Santa Fe.
“Some of the people who are going to be taking the workshop are professional artists from all over the country,” Turner-Carroll says. “I know that Alfred University in upstate New York is flying some people in to participate. It’s pretty impressive, the number of people coming.”
WolfBat Procession immediately following Marwin Begaye Printmaking Performance. Begaye performance begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29; procession through the Railyard is expected to begin immediately after Begaye event. Container, 1226 Flagman Way. 505-995-0012, printsantafe.org or containertc.org