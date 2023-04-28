Prints and parades

Dennis “WolfBat” McNett’s workshops culminate in a parade of masks. 

 Ella Park

Come to Container to lose your head with Dennis “WolfBat” McNett. The multi-disciplinary artist will be staging a five-day mask-making workshop at the Railyard-based art gallery, and when it’s over, the artistic inventions will be displayed in the most familiar venue possible: On top of your head.

McNett, a graduate of and former instructor at New York’s Pratt Institute, travels the country staging mask-making workshops and processions, and his appearance at Container is being staged as part of the program for the inaugural Print Santa Fe exhibition. The workshop will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, April 29, and the event will wrap up with a parade through the Railyard District at 6:30 on the final day.

McNett’s eccentric processions include 12-foot-tall puppets, and each one takes on a different look based on the original artwork involved. “You never know what it’s going to be,” says Tonya Turner-Carroll, co-founder of Container with her husband Michael Carroll. “But it’s going to be something.”

Recommended for you