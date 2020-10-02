Poets of the Open Call

Clockwise from top left, Kelly Cowan, Charlie Kalogeros-Chattan, Kathamann, John Macker, Cathy Van Berkem, Arthur Panaro, and Bret Luboyeski

In summer 2020, Pasatiempo asked readers to submit poems related to our current  collective experience. The following seven poems (selected from a pool of 30) touch on themes of isolation, social upheaval, faith, science, nature, fear, and hope.

