Pasatiempo continues its series of poems inspired by the circumstances of the pandemic. Selections are curated by Santa Fe poet laureate Elizabeth Jacobson.
Remedio: Becerra (Snapdragon)
by Tommy Archuleta
To aid safe passage from this life to the next, gather the darkest blossoms possible. Blanch half the take, let stand for three hours, store and cover (a mason jar will do). Place this portion under the traveler’s bed. Christen the remaining blossoms with red cedar smoke then wrap them in white cloth. Suspend the bundle over the bed using gold thread only. Next, crack open all windows in house, beginning with the east rooms, then north, west, and finally south. Fasting and ceaseless prayer may now begin until the first signs of safe arrival appear.
◊◊◊
Black pearls
black pearls
black pearls each
feel the hours anymore father
sings from sleep and
through each
a hole bored
for the lengthening chain
of days to pass through
Why not even
sweetbread
will he eat and only Job
in from tending his
own fields
will he rise
to greet
To weep
with and speak to
Tommy Archuleta is a mental health counselor and substance abuse counselor for the New Mexico Corrections Department. Most recently his work has appeared in Guesthouse, El Palacio, and the Poem-a-Day series sponsored by the Academy of American Poets.
Remaining In(sights)
by James Thomas Stevens
I’m guessing the rabbits
were always here, but the one-eyed dog
in the windowed hallway was
bed-intent. Blind.
Now that he is gone,
the rabbits are rampant.
I’m guessing the corn stalks/stover
were always dagger-like at midday
before evening’s cool release.
But homebound I see them doubly.
I see because I’ve been double—sensed
the mole above my beloved’s
shallow navel. It has always been there.
How rarely and careful
we see one another now.
And when he leaves, there is
the sound glass bowls make
when one is nested inside the other.
I too make this sound, when
waking alone in the middle of the night
I slide back into myself.
James Thomas Stevens (Akwesasne Mohawk) is a 2000 Whiting Award recipient and the author of eight books of poetry, including (dis)Orient (2005), Mohawk/Samoa: Transmigrations (2006), and A Bridge Dead in the Water (2007). His next collection, The Golden Book, is forthcoming from SplitLevel Press in April 2021. He chairs the undergraduate creative writing department at the Institute of American Indian Arts.
Shaken by Change
by Cynthia West
We’re not that different
from migrating hummingbirds
racing forward, driven by a wordless longing
to reach a destination we can’t conceive.
Shaken by change,
doing our best in the virus time,
we’re wounded veterans
returning to our homes from wars fought
for no meaning.
Most of our clothing has fallen away
leaving naked pain
that every wind probes. With new masks
protecting us from each other,
we mourn the ones we used to wear
to let people know
how much we wanted to be loved.
The bones of our faces are starting to show
now that the armor is stripped away.
The maps to certainty
we were taught would never fail
have been blown to shreds by high winds.
We hasten on, unaware
we’re little cars running on invisible tracks,
with no idea
we might someday understand
that we will arrive exactly where
we are meant to
despite never having heard of it.
Cynthia West is known for painting, photography, digital imaging, and book arts. She is the author of six collections of poetry, including The New Sun (2007), In the Center of the Field (2010), and A Clear Drop (2015).
