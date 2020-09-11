Pasatiempo continues its series of poems inspired by the circumstances of the pandemic. Selections are curated by Santa Fe poet laureate Elizabeth Jacobson.

Remedio: Becerra (Snapdragon)

by Tommy Archuleta

To aid safe passage from this life to the next, gather the darkest blossoms possible. Blanch half the take, let stand for three hours, store and cover (a mason jar will do). Place this portion under the traveler’s bed. Christen the remaining blossoms with red cedar smoke then wrap them in white cloth. Suspend the bundle over the bed using gold thread only. Next, crack open all windows in house, beginning with the east rooms, then north, west, and finally south. Fasting and ceaseless prayer may now begin until the first signs of safe arrival appear.

◊◊◊

Black pearls

black pearls

black pearls each

feel the hours anymore father

sings from sleep and

through each

a hole bored

for the lengthening chain

of days to pass through

Why not even

sweetbread

will he eat and only Job

in from tending his

own fields

will he rise

to greet

To weep

with and speak to

Tommy Archuleta is a mental health counselor and substance abuse counselor for the New Mexico Corrections Department. Most recently his work has appeared in Guesthouse, El Palacio, and the Poem-a-Day series sponsored by the Academy of American Poets.

Remaining In(sights)

by James Thomas Stevens

I’m guessing the rabbits

were always here, but the one-eyed dog

in the windowed hallway was

bed-intent. Blind.

Now that he is gone,

the rabbits are rampant.

I’m guessing the corn stalks/stover

were always dagger-like at midday

before evening’s cool release.

But homebound I see them doubly.

I see because I’ve been double—sensed

the mole above my beloved’s

shallow navel. It has always been there.

How rarely and careful

we see one another now.

And when he leaves, there is

the sound glass bowls make

when one is nested inside the other.

I too make this sound, when

waking alone in the middle of the night

I slide back into myself.

James Thomas Stevens (Akwesasne Mohawk) is a 2000 Whiting Award recipient and the author of eight books of poetry, including (dis)Orient (2005), Mohawk/Samoa: Transmigrations (2006), and A Bridge Dead in the Water (2007). His next collection, The Golden Book, is forthcoming from SplitLevel Press in April 2021. He chairs the undergraduate creative writing department at the Institute of American Indian Arts.

Shaken by Change

by Cynthia West

We’re not that different

from migrating hummingbirds

racing forward, driven by a wordless longing

to reach a destination we can’t conceive.

Shaken by change,

doing our best in the virus time,

we’re wounded veterans

returning to our homes from wars fought

for no meaning.

Most of our clothing has fallen away

leaving naked pain

that every wind probes. With new masks

protecting us from each other,

we mourn the ones we used to wear

to let people know

how much we wanted to be loved.

The bones of our faces are starting to show

now that the armor is stripped away.

The maps to certainty

we were taught would never fail

have been blown to shreds by high winds.

We hasten on, unaware

we’re little cars running on invisible tracks,

with no idea

we might someday understand

that we will arrive exactly where

we are meant to

despite never having heard of it.

Cynthia West is known for painting, photography, digital imaging, and book arts. She is the author of six collections of poetry, including The New Sun (2007), In the Center of the Field (2010), and A Clear Drop (2015).

