Finding family

Brian Sandford

I have an idea for a play.

The plot: A reporter is writing two lengthy stories about two concurrent productions, both of which feature nontraditional role splits. In one of the plays, two actors portray one lead character, while in the other, one actor portrays eight characters.

The reporter is a word person, not a numbers person. His brain keeps trying to solve a nonexistent equation. “So that would be equal to one actor portraying one lead character in the first play and one actor portraying 16 characters in the second, right?” It doesn’t help that one of the plays is Richard III, prompting the reporter to muse, “So each of the actors portraying the lead character is kind of Richard 1.5, and together they are Richard III, right? No, that’s not right.”

Recommended for you