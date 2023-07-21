The plot: A reporter is writing two lengthy stories about two concurrent productions, both of which feature nontraditional role splits. In one of the plays, two actors portray one lead character, while in the other, one actor portrays eight characters.
The reporter is a word person, not a numbers person. His brain keeps trying to solve a nonexistent equation. “So that would be equal to one actor portraying one lead character in the first play and one actor portraying 16 characters in the second, right?” It doesn’t help that one of the plays is Richard III, prompting the reporter to muse, “So each of the actors portraying the lead character is kind of Richard 1.5, and together they are Richard III, right? No, that’s not right.”
The reporter obviously is me, and the other play is A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. I wrote about both in the July 14 edition of Pasatiempo, and I’m relieved they’ve been published for posterity. Because if you were to ask me for the plot of either Richard III or A Gentleman’s Guide now, I’d respond with something like, “Well, this guy who wants to be king of England has to murder eight alternate versions of himself first. I think.”
I have no background in acting. I do have plenty of experience with insecurity; I think pretty much every story I write is going to be bad until I’m about two-thirds of the way through. Only then can I accept that what I’ve created isn’t going to embarrass me or humanity at large. During interviews, some actors discuss how certain they are during rehearsals that they will fail. How they will end up letting down other cast members, disappointing the audience, and ruining their reputations, severing their connection with the thing that makes them feel most alive.
Inspired performances grow from that stony soil. For many, insecurity isn’t an unfortunate byproduct of preparation, but rather a necessary ingredient. Strong performances resonate even more when an actor has told you beforehand, “I’m scared,” or, “I’m really not sure how it’s going to turn out.” It’s fun to see them prove themselves wrong.
On occasion, such as in the Santa Fe Classic Theater production of Much Ado About Nothing , actors break the fourth wall and acknowledge the audience. During such surprises, they stay in character. At rehearsals, there’s no such requirement, and one sees the smiles, hugs, reassurances, and laughter that are the glue to a resonant performance.
I’ve been watching plays for decades, but I didn’t discover the joy of rehearsals until it became my job to attend them. They trigger different emotions and feelings of empathy than performances do. An argument that builds to an emotional climax can be a great payoff in a play — but seeing that same argument suddenly stop during a rehearsal, followed by the actors supportively advising one another on how to be even more convincing , is rewarding in a different way.
Opportunities to see rehearsals pop up periodically. Director Ariana Karp welcomes anyone to come watch her and collaborator Andrew Codispoti rehearse Shakespeare’s Duets: Turn & Change, being staged the last weekend in July. The pair perform an interplay of scenes from works such as Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, Macbeth, and Julius Caesar and welcomes rehearsal attendees’ feedback. Their next planned rehearsals are Wednesday, July 26, through July 28 — and possibly July 29.