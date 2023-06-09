Player with pluck

Béla Fleck’s band the Flecktones includes longtime collaborators Howard Levy, Victor Wooten, and Roy “Futureman” Wooten. Courtesy Gemhouse Media

 hugo

Béla Fleck heard the banjo at an early age but never believed he could play one.

Fleck, a 15-time Grammy Award-winning virtuoso, says he fell in love with music at about age five when he first heard Earl Scruggs play on the 1960s TV sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies. But Scruggs’ talent was more intimidating than inspiring, so when Fleck first picked up an instrument, he chose the guitar. That’s when fate intervened: His grandfather bought him a $40 banjo at a garage sale.

Player with pluck

Béla Fleck, playing in Raleigh, N.C., in 2011, has spent his career working to break the banjo out of its bluegrass box. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons; photo Julianne G. Macie

