It seems simple enough: Write the reason for your gloom on a piece of paper, give it to the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, and they will stuff it inside of Zozobra. When he burns, your unhappiness flames into the atmosphere and is gone — at least until your bad deeds and feelings accrue again.
But there’s more to it than that, said Ray Sandoval, the Kiwanis Club event chairman who is in charge of building and burning Zozobra. Will Shuster, the artist who created Zozobra in 1924, wrote it all down in his diaries, which are now in Sandoval’s possession. In Sandoval’s retelling of Shuster’s writings, Zozobra is a kind of deranged Pied Piper who lives in hiding, ever fearful of being set on fire.
The town fathers coax Zozobra out of hiding with an invitation to a fancy party, never revealing that they are going to burn the guest of honor. Zozobra, who is a criminal, wants to wreak havoc, so he comes to the party dressed up in a bow tie, sure that this will convince the other guests that he wishes them no harm. But the miserable Zozobra loses his patience and turns off all the lights in the city.
Zozobra then puts all of the children into a stupor, intending to turn them against their parents, destroy their hopes and dreams, and murder them. (In the event’s pageantry, children can participate as “gloomies” — little costumed figures who dance around Zozobra before he burns.) The townspeople come after Zozobra with torches, and the light wakes up the children.
“Then Zozobra gets even madder and scares the townspeople, so they drop their torches and run off,” Sandoval said. Shuster describes that Zozobra is going to win, because there’s no one left to fight him. “And this is the beautiful part,” Shuster said. “Just as we created Zozobra [with our bad thoughts and feelings], all the good things that we do for each other [and] every time we’re selfless, we create a fire spirit. It’s the culmination of Santa Fe’s goodwill, and it’s Zozobra’s archnemesis who is able to destroy him.”