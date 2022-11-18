Shira Greenberg’s joke is that Keshet Dance Company and Center for the Arts in Albuquerque, which she founded 26 years ago, has almost reached the point of achieving her vision. Good things take time.
The word Keshet means “rainbow” in Hebrew. Greenberg grew up in Minneapolis, finished high school at Interlochen Arts Academy, and studied at Kibbutz Ma’agan Michael in Israel, Ithaca College, and Hebrew University of Jerusalem. On a whim, she alit in Albuquerque at the age of 21 and finding no dance studios that offered adult classes, she decided to start her own. Social justice and the idea of making dance accessible to all ages, abilities, and income levels were always part of the equation.
Keshet Dance Company debuts Hevel on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at the company’s Center for the Arts in Albuquerque.
Early on, Greenberg, 50, began teaching classes to young people in the juvenile justice system. She would go into facilities for incarcerated youth and show how dance could be used as an adjunct to the math and literacy they were being taught behind bars. “Dance is the vehicle you can use to talk about a lot of things,” says Ana Lopes Aréchiga, who is Keshet’s director of programming and engagement, a company dancer, and serves on the education faculty. “Trust, boundaries, weight sharing, conflict resolution can all be explored through dance. It offers a different lens to look at important ideas.”
In 1996, Greenberg began to formalize what she had been developing in her work with incarcerated youth, Aréchiga says. “The M3 program stands for Movement + Mentorship = Metamorphosis.” Simultaneously, Dance for All was a program developed with the Tingley Hospital Foundation, offering mixed ability programs to those with mobility devices, at different developmental stages, and with different cognitive abilities.
Greenberg’s social justice work did more than bring dance into new arenas, it offered jobs to dancers involved in these programs. In 2012, the Keshet Center for the Arts took over the former Duke City Studios, a film facility which is a now a 30,000 square-foot dance facility on Cutler Avenue NE. It offers a 240-seat black box theater, five dance studios, and a meeting room; pre-professional and community dance classes for all ages; and a resident professional contemporary dance company. There is a staff of 32 and opportunities for previously incarcerated students to get involved with dance classes and work opportunities. The recidivism rate for those who have been involved with Keshet is extremely low.
Aréchiga may stay busy multitasking with her job at Keshet, but she has somehow found time to choreograph an evening length piece called Hevel for nine dancers, including one apprentice and four pre-professional students. “I really enjoy being able to get to work on different layers or aspects of dance,” she says. “For the pre-professional students who get to perform with the company, it is an opportunity for on-the-job mentoring. They not only get to perform, they learn from different choreographers.”
Hevel means smoke or vapor in Hebrew, Aréchiga says, but also vanity, folly, and futility. The title came after she had a concept for this evening-length piece. The choreographer was interested in the ideas of time’s relativity and waiting, which everyone can relate to. “We all have this sense that some things happen quickly, and others seem to take forever. What is the cycle we go through, as human creatures, in this experience of waiting? What does it mean to lose time? How do we develop patience? What do we share through the act of waiting?”
Aréchiga’s sound score includes experimental music by Nils Frahm, with costumes by Diana MacNeil, a faculty member at Keshet who designed costumes (and danced) with the groundbreaking Bella Lewitsky company in Los Angeles for 20 years.
“Just like time, there is some repetition in the moment, the dance is pretty athletic, and as a choreographer, I’m fond of partnering,” she says. Keshet company members in Hevel include Lara Segura, Elysia Pope, Sonia Bologa, as well as the choreographer. Company apprentice Juliana Gorena and pre-professional students Eden Tobias, Zoe Hausner, Kamila Rojas, and Jordyn Trujillo also will perform.
In addition to the social justice and community arts programs at Keshet, it offers an arts incubator called KIIC (Keshet Ideas and Innovation Community) where interested artists learn about the business of making a living as an artist. Workshops are available throughout the year. Artists can apply to travel to New Mexico for another program, “Makers Space Experience” which is a 10-day residency for a cohort of movement and theater artists from around the country. They are offered rehearsal time and space and the opportunity to meet fellow artists during a period they are developing new work. There is an opportunity for these artists to share their work at the culmination of the residency. And during their time in Albuquerque, they teach class and interact with the Keshet community.
At Keshet Center for the Arts, classes are offered on a sliding scale, so members of the community are welcome to participate at whatever level they can afford. More than 100 dancers a week take part in classes there, including the Fine Wine Dance class offered to those over 55. “After all,” Aréchiga says, “Dancers are like fine wine. They get better with age.”