Keshet Dance Company: When dance meets social justice

Keshet company dancers, from left, Juliana Gorena, Elysia Pope, Ana Lopes Aréchiga, and Lara Segura performing Hevel; photo Cez Arechiga 

Shira Greenberg’s joke is that Keshet Dance Company and Center for the Arts in Albuquerque, which she founded 26 years ago, has almost reached the point of achieving her vision. Good things take time.

The word Keshet means “rainbow” in Hebrew. Greenberg grew up in Minneapolis, finished high school at Interlochen Arts Academy, and studied at Kibbutz Ma’agan Michael in Israel, Ithaca College, and Hebrew University of Jerusalem. On a whim, she alit in Albuquerque at the age of 21 and finding no dance studios that offered adult classes, she decided to start her own. Social justice and the idea of making dance accessible to all ages, abilities, and income levels were always part of the equation.

Artists from across the country participate in Keshet's Makers Space Experience cohort-based residency program.
Dancers in the Movement for Mercy 2021 performance experience, co-created by Keshet Dance Company, members of Keshet’s Arts and Justice Youth Leadership Council, and students in Keshet’s M3 Program.

