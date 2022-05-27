The upcoming production of Hamlet by the Upstart Crows of Santa Fe and the Shakespeare Gym promises to be one of the most unusual Shakespeare stagings in recent local history. The actors playing Hamlet, Horatio, Laertes, Ophelia, Rosencrantz, and Guildenstern are all in their teens, as their characters would have been at the time the play was written, and the setting is the ruins of Seton Castle in Seton Village.
The teens are all regular participants in the Upstart Crows, a youth theater group founded by Caryl Farkas in 2014. Performing uncut versions of Shakespeare and other classic plays is the centerpiece of the group’s mission, although Hamlet, Shakespeare’s longest play at more than 30,000 words and one of the most difficult to interpret successfully, will be trimmed to a 2 1/2-hour running time.
Their senior counterparts who play the other characters — including Claudius, Gertrude, Polonius, and the ghost of Hamlet’s father — come from the Shakespeare Gym. It’s another Farkas project, this one serving a broad range of ages, and like the Upstart Crows, it takes a text-based orientation, using “deep explorations of Shakespeare’s language and meaning” with characterizations based on “fitting the action to the word.” (If this sounds like the International Shakespeare Center’s artistic ethos, it’s no coincidence; Farkas is one of its founders as well.)
Her exposure to Shakespeare began at an unusually young age. When she was 4 or 5, Farkas’ father started performing Shakespearean monologues for her as bedtime stories. “I didn’t understand much of what they were about at first,” she says, “but I was captivated by the sound of the language.” Theater came in and out of her life at different points, including a highly memorable Death of a Salesman with George C. Scott she saw while in high school, until she came across the Young Shakespeare Players while living in Madison, Wisconsin.
“They worked with kids as young as 6,” Farkas says, “and I realized that they were having the same experience I did as a child.” She started working with the company as a volunteer and when Farkas’ husband retired, they moved back to New Mexico. They had lived in Taos from 1986 to 1997, always hoping to return, and she launched the Upstart Crows soon after arriving in Santa Fe.
“Staging a Hamlet with the actors the same ages as the characters has always been a dream of mine,” she says. While she’s listed in the program as stage director, she emphasizes that it’s been a highly collaborative process, with staging and interpretive ideas coming from all the cast members. “Many of the kids have acted in more Shakespeare plays than the adults, so there was an immediate mutual respect across the age difference as a result.”
Staging it at Seton Castle was also her idea; a friend recommended she take a look, and she was immediately drawn to the idea after seeing it. An outdoor venue brings a host of challenges, especially during a New Mexico spring, but also presents unique opportunities. “One of our gravediggers suggested he enter on a riding mower,” she says, “and we’ve just found one that should fit the bill.”
Pasatiempo asked six young cast members what they were most excited about and most scared about in the production, and to tell us how they were learning to relate to characters whose life experiences were so different from their own. Here are excerpts from their replies. (The role of Hamlet is double cast, so there are two responses for his character.)
Ashlinn Barber-Woeltjen (Rosencrantz)
18, attends Santa Fe Community College
What Rosencrantz finds scariest is being torn between his old friendship with Hamlet, which is no longer as strong a bond as it once was, and being commanded by the king to find out what Hamlet is doing. Rosencrantz doesn’t know his fate, of course, but he guesses that getting caught in the middle of this will not end well for him and Guildenstern. One sort of character work that I find very helpful is for each scene to figure out where the character is coming from, where they are going, and what they want to accomplish in the scene. This, and other similar exercises help me to learn as much as I can about a character as a person, including their motivations and emotions. Knowing this helps me become the character on stage and present them authentically.
Juniper Barber-Woeltjen (Ophelia)
16, Santa Fe Community College
Playing Ophelia has always been somewhat of a dream of mine. I’ve discovered much more in her character than I’d ever noticed before. ... Ophelia is an emotionally draining part, and I’ve realized that I’ve become very close to her as a character. It makes for a good performance, but it’s important to remember to put your own mental health first. After having been in so many shows, I’ve learned how to connect with my characters pretty easily. No matter how much you connect with your part, it can still be difficult to understand your character’s choices and motivations. When struggling with this, it is good to just look back over the text and search for any clues for why they may have done something. This will usually clear up any confusion.
Gabriel Boston-Friedman (Guildenstern)
17, New Mexico School for the Arts
Shakespeare’s characters are unique and intricate. Dissecting them and interpreting their motives, personalities, and objectives is both enthralling and exciting. I have spent many sleepless nights assessing and attempting to understand these individuals. While their life experiences are distinct from my own, their feelings can be similar. For example, one of my characters is often nervous and uncomfortable with the people around them. While I have not experienced the presence of a king, the fear of a spy, or the company of one who has just killed a person, I can understand the sensation of feeling scared in a room and finding assurance in the corners of a space. I can only imagine the motivation and life experience of these characters. I can piece together personal experiences and reactions to the world around me to partially understand these characters.
Samuel Henzerling (Laertes)
13, homeschooled
I am most excited about portraying how Laertes falls to Claudius’ manipulation of him and his emotional duel with Hamlet at the end of the play. For me, the scariest and most difficult parts about portraying Laertes are conveying a slowly growing sense of hatred towards Hamlet and portraying the intense emotions he feels after the deaths of Polonius and Ophelia. The biggest challenge in connecting with Laertes’ character is having to understand the pain he is going through and figuring out how to act it out in a realistic way. Studying the character and learning to comprehend the context of the text have helped me overcome this challenge.
Rylie Philpot (Hamlet)
15, The Masters Program
After performing in over 20 different productions, for about half my life, I cannot say there is anything scary about playing a character even if that character is potentially suicidal and insane. I find acting interesting, and I enjoy exploring myself through every character I play. My favorite part of the acting process is breaking down my character’s psychology. After almost a year of finding motivation from the text and drawing what I don’t know from others and my own experience, I feel like I know Hamlet. In truth, the more I am myself on stage, the more Hamlet-ish I feel. I understand his thought processes even if I disagree with them at times. I resonate with a lot of his thoughts, ideas, and ideals. All and all, I’d say Hamlet is human. That’s why playing him will be so exciting, difficult, and incredible.
Itai Rosen (Hamlet)
17, homeschooled
Over the last year I have discovered not how I am different from Hamlet but how shockingly and sometimes frighteningly similar I am to him. The tragedy of Hamlet lies in his distinctly human level of indecisiveness and his lack of perspective. In the wake of his depression and insanity he leaves death and chaos. This is a character who has been portrayed so many times by many different people with different perspectives, all who have brought this theatrical legend to life. I now have the opportunity to do it myself, and it is daunting, exciting, and horrifying all at the same time. To put all I have done in the last year into three hours of text and blocking is a challenge and a blessing that I will take with me through the rest of my life. ◀
details
▼ Hamlet
▼ 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, May 27-29 and June 3-5
▼ Seton Castle, Seton Village, google for directions
▼ Tickets are $20; upstartcrowsofsantafe.org