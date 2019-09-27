Protest arises in poetry, even if you’re not looking for it. For instance, a lyrical meditation on nature might weave in themes of ecological destruction or take down a capitalist system using a bit of imagery and metaphor. Themes of peace and sustainability drive the poetry to be read at 100 Thousand Poets for Change from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Santa Fe Community College (6401 Richards Ave., 505-428-1000). The national nonprofit supports regional poetry communities in holding free, outdoor readings. The college’s event features a reading by 25 Santa Fe poets next to Ethyl the Whale, a polyethylene plastic eco-sculpture by Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova. For more information, go to 100tpc.org.
Random Acts