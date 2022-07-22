Everything is going to be OK.
That might not be the sentiment William Shakespeare was looking to impart with his farcical The Comedy of Errors, but the timing of Santa Fe Classic Theater’s production is perfect for comforting pandemic-weary audiences, says theater president Kelly Kiernan.
“Comedy puts you solidly in observation mode,” she says. “Laughter heals. It’s what we need right now.”
The Comedy of Errors, which will be performed at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, is Shakespeare’s shortest play and one of his earliest.
In it, two men go in search of their identical twins who also share their names — Antipholus and his slave Dromio — from whom they were separated at sea more than 20 years earlier. They find them in Ephesus, a city in what then was Greece.
Both sets of starring twins are Syracusians — and residents of that city are barred from visiting Ephesus and vice versa. To get around this, the pair wear disguises to conceal their identities.
Mistaken identities — and their often-hilarious results — are at the heart of The Comedy of Errors. Kiernan acknowledges that the comedy is an offbeat selection to open the theater season. “It’s classic farce, so structurally this play often gets dismissed as fluff, but the way it’s put together is quite brilliant,” she says. “It is allowing me to cast both sets of twins very creatively.”
One actor plays each set of twins. That’s a necessity in Santa Fe, where the supply of available actors is limited. Finding two sets of stage-ready twins can be a tall order.
Modern productions of The Comedy of Errors often are adapted to take place in times and locations other than ancient Greece, Kiernan says. She opted to stick with the play’s original location, in part because Shakespeare is relatable in any era.
Also, “I want people to feel removed from the everyday” world, she says.
The play is set across a single day, and the action becomes more focused and centered as the sun sets, Kiernan says. And while the laughs come, The Comedy of Errors starts on a serious note with Aegean, the father of the twins named Antipholus, on trial in a hall in the duke of Ephesus’ palace for illegally entering the city as a Syracusian.
He has made the journey separately from his sons but is in Ephesus for the same reason: To find his lost son and that son’s lost twin.
But because Aegean is unable to pay the entry penalty of 1,000 marks, he faces being put to death. It’s a pivotal moment for actor Eric Devlin, who plays the role.
“Aegeon has like a four-page monologue,” says Patrick Briggs, the theater vice president and Kiernan’s husband. “That actor has to find the dynamics within that monologue to keep the audience. He’s laying the whole story.”
Indeed, Aegeon explains to the duke of Ephesus and others how his twin sons and their slaves became separated — loading the beginning of the play with backstory and creating a framework of context for the levity that follows.
Stars of the production also include Hania Stocker in both Antipholus roles, Hamilton Turner in both Dromio roles, Anna Dempf as Adriana, and Julie Shapiro as Luciana. Sitara Shauer is the music director.
Stocker says he has portrayed multiple characters in other productions, but never twins.
“Going from one character to the other is sort of [like] calisthenics.”
Casting was a challenge, Kiernan says, and not just because of the twins dynamic.
“In this case, we started the casting process back in January and thought we had a full cast several different times — as happens in Santa Fe,” Kiernan says. “As the cast started shifting, that became a super stressful thing.”
With that stress in the rearview mirror, Kiernan is hopeful about Santa Fe’s deepening talent pool.
“The other interesting thing I’ve noticed after the pandemic, Santa Fe and New Mexico are starting to get on the radar as a place where actors can come to find work,” she says. “This year, my two female leads are new to town from [the State University of New York at Fredonia]. Another actor just moved here from L.A., citing high gas prices.”
The show is fully staged in the Ojos y Manos amphitheater. The company installed a set with three entrances and exits on either side of the stage to “enhance the swift action required by the play,” Kiernan says. “We are constructing facades to represent the houses along a main thoroughfare in ancient Ephesus, with Greek columns in the surround.”
Kiernan and Briggs welcome this year’s relative normalcy after a difficult birth for the production of As You Like It last summer.
“We delayed ticket sales and delayed ticket sales — just on the hope that the COVID restrictions would relax,” says Briggs, who, along with Kiernan, is co-director of the production of The Comedy of Errors. “We didn’t know if we were going to be able to seat 160 people or 60 people to maintain social distancing. On July 1, the restrictions eased, and we were able to fill our audience. Up to that point, we really had no idea how it was going to work — and if we were going to make enough money to pay for the show.”
This year, “tickets have been on sale since June 1, the costumes are done, marketing’s in place,” Kiernan says. “I would say As You Like It was a ‘Phew!’ This year, I feel like it’s celebratory.”