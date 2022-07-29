Thought made visible

Alonzo King LINES Ballet; photo RJ Muna

 RJ Muna

When Alonzo King starts a ballet class, he tells the dancers to move away from the barre.

“Rub your hands together really fast,” he says. “Even faster. Even faster. Faster. Put your hands in the air, please, and close your eyes.” A room full of LINES Ballet Company dancers suddenly stand with long, etched arms floating above their heads. “Your hands are antennae; they receive and give information. You don’t want to cut them off or block the energy flow. ... So transfer that sensation into your entire body as a receptacle and giver of information, particularly into the feet, sole, toes, and let the hands come down softly.”

