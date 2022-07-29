Thought made visible

When Alonzo King starts a ballet class, he tells the dancers to move away from the barre.
“Rub your hands together really fast,” he says. “Even faster. Even faster. Faster. Put your hands in the air, please, and close your eyes.” A room full of LINES Ballet Company dancers suddenly stand with long, etched arms floating above their heads. “Your hands are antennae; they receive and give information. You don’t want to cut them off or block the energy flow. ... So transfer that sensation into your entire body as a receptacle and giver of information, particularly into the feet, sole, toes, and let the hands come down softly.”
While George Balanchine (1904-1983) shaped American ballet by arriving from Russia and recognizing what it was Americans had to offer — rhythm, push, and style, as King puts it — Alonzo King has been quietly reshaping American ballet on the other coast since 1982, using Asian ideas. For 40 years, King and a diverse group of collaborators — dancers, lighting designers, visual artists, and musicians — have been creating ballet in San Francisco that is unlike ballet anywhere else in the world. His company, LINES Ballet, is coming to Santa Fe for one night, Sunday, July 31.
As New York Times dance critic Gia Kourlas recently wrote of Single Eye, a new piece he choreographed for American Ballet Theater, “The entire ballet possessed that quality of looking inward, of using the body, and with it, the mind, as a vessel for a more important purpose than just dancing steps: for fighting against dark forces to remain open and clear.”
King says: “The human body is an electromagnetic wave. There is so much boiling in the world right now, so much division. We are all confused. What humans have in common is that we want to avoid pain and suffering, and we want some kind of joy. So much of the battle is on the inside.”
King comes from a distinguished line of Albany, Georgia, civil rights activists, including his father, Slater, who founded a real estate and insurance brokerage firm dedicated to homeownership for the city’s African Americans and helped start the Albany Movement for complete desegregation. Marion King, his stepmother, worked as an attorney for the Andrew Young administration in Atlanta and lost a baby after she was attacked by police guards as she attempted to distribute food to locked up protesters at Albany’s Mitchell County jail. Preston King, an uncle, was exiled for draft evasion in 1961. He spent years abroad as an academic, political theorist, author, and civil rights activist. He was pardoned by President Clinton in 2000.
Rather than follow that path, however, Alonzo King was influenced by a spiritual world his father introduced him to. “He was a student of Vedanta [the Hindu philosophy]. He followed [the guru] Ramakrishna. We had a meditation room, and my father would invite my brothers and sisters and me to come in when we were very young and to sit with him for five minutes. Often we would be squirming and giggling, but we did it. It planted a seed. When I was a teenager, I devoured his library of Eastern philosophy.” King meditates to this day.
“The work is internal,” he says. “Planet Earth is nothing, just a speck in the cosmos. We think we are so important. Some dancers think they are their external body, but inside the physical form is a replica of the macrocosm.
“Helen Keller, who couldn’t see, hear, or speak, said that when she realized her body was not her self, every door opened up to her.”
At the Lensic Performing Arts Center, LINES will be performing Deep River, a collaboration with the singer Lisa Fischer, who performed live at the premiere in May, and composer and jazz pianist Jason Moran. Fischer, featured in the 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, is an incomparable singer who toiled in the background for most of her career, including 26 years touring with the Rolling Stones and a couple of decades singing backup for Luther Vandross. Moran, a MacArthur Fellow, has been called “the future of jazz.” The dance, named for an African American spiritual, is a fitting vehicle — a means of reclaiming artistic territory as LINES steps back into the world of touring and celebrates their 40th anniversary. Rachel Howard, writing in the San Francisco Chronicle said, “Seeing how these Black Christian spirituals could meld so naturally with dance imagery that suggests influences from both yogic philosophy and Islam, is a striking reminder of the universality King has reclaimed for ballet.”
To hear Fischer singing the eponymous spiritual is to hear an idea. “Music is thought made audible,” King says. “Dance is thought made visible.”
Themes of African American struggle have not always been front and center in King’s work. There have been collaborations with African pygmies, the Kronos Quartet, and the virtuoso Indian tabla player Zakir Hussain. But with the music of Deep River, King is reclaiming the landscape so familiar to his forebears. Emotions come wrapped in the sound of a Black woman’s voice; hope is offered by a young African American genius composing at the piano. Dance is awakening peace within oneself.