Don’t expect to see any kids onstage at New Mexico Actors Lab’s production of The Children. In Lucy Kirkwood’s three-character drama from 2016, which was inspired by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, the youngest character is 38, and she never appears onstage. The three who do are retired nuclear engineers who worked at a coastal power plant that was recently stricken by an earthquake and tsunami.
It seems at first a polemic on the perils of nuclear power. But like real-life children, the play goes through several phases in its 85-minute duration, thanks to some “I didn’t see that one coming” moments, all leavened with a surprising amount of comedy and even a little song-and-dance routine.
The married couple Hazel and Robin are still living near the power plant, now in a rustic cottage since their cliff-side home was destroyed by the tsunami, when they’re surprised by a visit from Rose, one of their coworkers from decades earlier. She’s come for a very specific reason, and it’s not just because the three were in a workplace love triangle that still smolders almost 40 years later.
The Children was widely acclaimed in its premiere at London’s Royal Court Theatre, with The Guardian ranking it at No. 3, just behind Hamilton, in its 2019 “50 Greatest Theater Shows of the 21st Century.” (Kirkwood’s Chimerica was No. 10, so she claimed two of the top spots.) The Broadway incarnation of The Children a year later received similar praise, both for the major themes it explores and its carefully calibrated structure.
The Actors Lab production is directed by Robert Benedetti, the company’s founder, who says that three aspects of the play particularly appealed to him and his colleagues. “We wanted to address the climate crisis in our 2022 season, and this was by far the best piece we read on the subject. We also thought that the issue of intergenerational responsibility would resonate for our audience. The characters in this play are facing the need to take responsibility for what they and their generation has done to the planet. And the third was the quality of the writing. It’s extremely actable, and the flow of the dialogue and the interplay of the characters is superb.”
After the read-through on their first day of rehearsal, Benedetti and his cast — Leslie Dillen as Hazel, Brent Black as Robin, and Lynn Goodwin as Rose — were also impressed by the script’s tight dramaturgy. Seemingly inconsequential actions and references early on acquire much greater resonance as plot twists unfold and humorous aspects, often ironic, became clearer.
The Children was originally scheduled for production in 2020, with Dillen in the cast. At the time, she found the play “pretty depressing.” Now she sees it differently. “I’m much more excited about it now. I love that there are all these big issues and horrible things that are happening, but there’s also this wonderful humor under it all,” she says. For Dillen, a sense of humor was essential to surviving the pandemic, and Hazel and Robin are very much in similar lockdown isolation, where it’s just as important.
As Rose, who interrupts the pair’s mundane domestic routine, Goodwin especially enjoys that each character has a secret and hers turns out to be the biggest of all, triggering the final and surprising crux of the play. She’s also enjoying the rehearsal process (“We’re having a ball!”) and says of it, “We all feel very fortunate to be together and have this material to work on and develop.”
Black sees his role’s biggest challenge as navigating the line between Hazel and Rose in the totally unexpected new dynamic created by the latter’s surprise arrival. “When I first see Rose, my reaction, I think, would be to go, ‘Oh, I left something in the car. I’ll be back in a few minutes,’” he says. “I’m thinking, ‘What the hell am I gonna say now?’ They’re both here together, and I never thought that would ever happen.”
As the power dynamics and allegiances shift during a series of duo and trio scenes, it seems as if the play’s destination is a further dissection of the love triangle. But when Rose discloses her secret, quite near the play’s end, it forces Hazel and Robin to not only acknowledge responsibility for the catastrophe resulting from their careers but to decide whether to take dangerous action to repair what they can in the time they have left.
The cast is universally enthusiastic about Benedetti’s working method, which gets them on their feet quickly so he can see what each of them is bringing to the role. “Some directors like to over-intellectualize and dissect every moment, or work on just two or three pages at a time,” Dillen says, “but he likes to see us in bigger arcs sooner. It puts the responsibility on the actor, which is where it should be.”
For his part, Benedetti says, “I don’t do blocking. I do editing.
The crisis at the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine has also given The Children’s message new and wider urgency, Benedetti points out. “Current events are saying you don’t need to be on the coast, and you don’t need to have a tsunami for the threat to be very real,” he says. “And I think Lucy Kirkwood also saw in Fukushima the failure of world leadership. The current generation in power has left things a terrible mess.”