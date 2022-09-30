Don’t expect to see any kids onstage at New Mexico Actors Lab’s production of The Children. In Lucy Kirkwood’s three-character drama from 2016, which was inspired by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, the youngest character is 38, and she never appears onstage. The three who do are retired nuclear engineers who worked at a coastal power plant that was recently stricken by an earthquake and tsunami.

It seems at first a polemic on the perils of nuclear power. But like real-life children, the play goes through several phases in its 85-minute duration, thanks to some “I didn’t see that one coming” moments, all leavened with a surprising amount of comedy and even a little song-and-dance routine.

