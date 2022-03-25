In 1964, Nina Simone sang her civil rights song “Mississippi Goddam” at Carnegie Hall, on national television, and in front of 10,000 people at the end of the Selma to Montgomery marches after crossing a picket line. The song was written in response to the race-related murders of Emmett Till and Medgar Evers in Mississippi and a bombing at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, which killed four Black children. “Mississippi Goddam” was banned in several southern states.
"I can’t stand the pressure much longer
Somebody say a prayer
Alabama’s gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam"
“We’re still dealing with the same stuff,” said Charenée Wade, who takes on the Nina Simone songs during Bessie, Billie & Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz. The performance will be part jazz concert, part history lesson, featuring three singers and an all-female jazz band at Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque on Sunday, March 27. Wade honors Simone, Tahira Clayton sings Billie Holiday classics, and Vanisha Gould channels Bessie Smith.
“Nina was powerful, honest, unapologetic,” Wade said. “When injustice has happened to you, you have a right to speak up.”
Simone (1933-2003) was trained as a classical pianist and studied at Juilliard but was blocked from plans to enroll at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia on a possibly racial pretext. Her professional break came only while playing cocktail piano in Atlantic City.
Simone’s music career and her activism grew in tandem, partially by virtue of history. Her first hit, a jazz rendition of George Gershwin’s “I Loves You, Porgy,” was in 1958. The blossoming of her fame occurred during the Civil Rights era, however, when “Mississippi Goddam” was followed by “Old Jim Crow,” “Backlash Blues,” and “I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel To Be Free.” She was friends with playwright and activist Lorraine Hansberry as well as the South African anti-apartheid singer Miriam Makeba.
“Some people think politics is a game,” Wade said. “To others it’s a matter of life and death.”
“Simone had a rough life, and all the layers of all the injury are right there in her voice. When she was going around the country, they didn’t always like her singing songs about lynching. By telling the truth, she was putting her life on the line.”
Billie Holiday (1915-1959) lived half a generation earlier, with her hit “God Bless the Child” released in 1948. Early in her career she toured with Count Basie and was the first Black singer to appear with an all-White orchestra when touring the segregated South with Artie Shaw. Still, she was forced to use service elevators at hotels where she appeared, was not allowed to socialize with customers, and usually entered sold-out ballrooms through the kitchen. In spite of drug and alcohol problems and time spent in jail, Holiday sold out Carnegie Hall regularly over the years and published an autobiography, Lady Sings the Blues (co-authored by William Duffy), in 1956. Diana Ross played the singer in a movie by the same name, and the 2014 Broadway show Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill was a play with music starring Audra McDonald, who won a Tony for Best Actress for the role.
The critic Nat Hentoff, who attended Holiday’s post-prison, sold-out Carnegie Hall appearance in 1956, called her, “undeniably the best and most honest jazz singer alive.” When she sang, he wrote, “The beat flowed in her uniquely sinuous, supple way of moving the story along; the words became her own experiences; and coursing through it all was Lady’s sound — a texture simultaneously steel-edged and yet soft inside; a voice that was almost unbearably wise in disillusion and yet still childlike, again at the centre.”
When Holiday was growing up in the 1920’s, her role models were Louis Armstrong and Bessie Smith. Both were known as iconoclasts; they broke down roles and created new ways of looking at music. Smith, known as the “Empress of the Blues,” influenced the sound of the 20th century — rock and roll. Elvis Presley covered her song “Hound Dog” in 1956, and Janis Joplin, a devoted blues singer, recorded “Ball and Chain,” another song Smith had popularized, in 1968. Queen Latifah, the rap artist, who may have been honoring the Empress (Smith) in her choice of royal self-naming, played the blues artist in a 2015 biopic, Bessie.
Smith had her first major hit in 1923 with “Downhearted Blues” and quickly became the highest paid African American musical artist and the first Black superstar. In a tribute to Smith on NPR, Maureen Mahon wrote, “Her voice reverberates with the tone and color of the South and her lyrics, peppered with colloquialisms and turns of phrase associated with Black English, brought a distinctively African American woman’s perspective into the public conversation at a time when Black voices and Black experiences barely registered there.” Smith’s music, the blues, came at a time of migration, as Blacks were leaving the South for the industrial cities of the North and Midwest. Along with the move came social change. It was the Jazz Age, a time of new social mores in the U. S. “Migration brought Black women from the countryside to bustling cities where, earning their own money and often free from the surveillance of their families, they could experiment socially and sexually. Smith reminds her listeners to do so with their eyes open,” wrote Mahon.
There was no such group as the Women In Jazz Organization (WIJO) during the lifetimes of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone. Founded in 2017 to address issues faced by professional jazz artists who are female or non-binary, the organization now includes more than 500 performers. Bessie, Billie and Nina was created in affiliation with WIJO. Clayton (Billie Holiday) is one of the co-leaders of the organization. The show was produced by Grammy Award-winner Eli Wolf (Norah Jones, Cassandra Wilson) with arrangements by musical director Carmen Staff (Dee Dee Bridgewater).
“There is a lineage between Bessie, Billie, and Nina,” Wade said. “Out of the blues came an energy that fed activism. The connective tissue between the three singers was that they each, in different eras, had to push to make their way in the system to finally be heard.”
In her own career, Wade said jazz chose her when she was 7 or 8, listening obsessively to Sarah Vaughan albums and being influenced, without even knowing it, by the jazz musicians who were playing for Mr. Rogers and Sesame Street. “Children’s TV got me,” she said. “There was a bareness to the music; it was magical and compassionate. Straight up jazz.”
Wade’s last album honored the words of Gil Scott-Heron, the godfather of rap. She teaches at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College and at Juilliard. “No matter what student is standing in front of me, I can always build them up. If they’re tone deaf, I can help them become tuneful. If they’re über-talented I challenge them to dig deeper and to get more experimental.”
“As an artist, you have the power to facilitate change,” Wade said. “I wanted my artistry to be in alignment with the singers who came before me. Especially in the last 10 years, having all this upset … it doesn’t feel safe. I need to use my voice for the greater good. It’s always been about change.”
