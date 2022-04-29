'The Time of Your Life' is once again timely

William Saroyan’s The Time of Your Life is the type of large-scale American classic that isn’t often staged in Santa Fe. It dates from an era when drama was an active agent for social change, and many of the issues it confronted 82 years ago are acutely relevant today, which is why New Mexico Actors Lab has programmed it to open its 2022 season, starting on Wednesday, May 4.
It was Saroyan’s second play and won the 1940 Pulitzer Prize in drama. In keeping with one of the play’s main themes — the corrosive effect of capitalism on American society and especially its less-fortunate members — the author refused to accept the prize, since it was funded by the estate of Joseph Pulitzer, a union-busting newspaper owner and yellow journalism pioneer.
Many critics were puzzled by the play, which has little overt conflict, although audiences of the time were enthusiastic. The New York Times’ Brooks Atkinson was one of the few who appreciated its unique virtues, writing “The Time of Your Life is something worth cherishing — a prose poem in ragtime with a humorous and lovable point of view. ... His saloon loungers facing the world with longing and wonder are glorious company and as eloquent as a piece of music.”
The setting is Nick’s Pacific Street Saloon, Restaurant, and Entertainment Emporium, a gaudy euphemism for a dive bar with a minuscule stage, a remnant of San Francisco’s Barbary Coast “anything goes” era. The time is described as “An afternoon and night of a day in October 1939.” In other words, today, since the play premiered in October 1939.
Denizens from society’s fringes populate the bar, except for Joe, a well-to-do former businessman who seems to have taken up permanent residence there, swilling champagne by the bottle while he studies mechanical objects and the clientele. His main focus is furthering the romance between Tom, a young man who’s never been able to earn a living, and Kitty, a prostitute living in and working out of a tiny hotel room around the corner.
Through a liberal application of his own money, Joe is able to launch Tom and Kitty on a new life, in essence returning them to a kind of Garden of Eden state. For Actors Lab founder Robert Benedetti, the play’s profound irony is that “Joe, as a man of conscience, recognizes that his own wealth comes from people having been hurt, and they will go on being hurt as long as the system stays the way it is.” When Joe says, “The money I make earns more money,” it foreshadows today’s world of multi-billionaires and inexorable income inequality.
A complete lack of conscience drives the play’s other main engine, a vice-squad cop named Blick who exults in beating up the innocent and the almost-innocent, in another of the play’s all-too-timely themes. For Benedetti, Blick isn’t a lone wolf, he’s the manifestation of religious intolerance, a point emphasized by the scripted sounds of a Salvation Army band outside the bar.
“Today we’re facing the choice that Joe faced,” he says. “He’s not a violent man; he’s willing to give Blick the shadow of the doubt. But when Blick becomes wantonly destructive, Joe realizes that the only way to stop him is to try to kill him. The play takes the position that a point will come where the forces of democracy will have ultimately no choice but to rely on violence.”
Joe tries to shoot Blick with a revolver he’s just purchased, one of his objects to be studied, but it misfires. Instead, the character who does so is a garrulous old-timer the saloon habitués jokingly call Kit Carson, who represents the American penchant for sanitizing and mythologizing the frontier. His many tales of the Wild West elsewhere are obvious fabrications (he claims to have nearly been killed during a hurricane that struck Toledo, Ohio), and he’s clearly never handled a pistol before, but he nevertheless manages to mete out justice and restore a sense of order, at least in the bar.
Actors Lab artistic director Nicholas Ballas plays Joe, and Benedetti plays Nick; the duo also share directorial responsibilities for the play. “I knew at the first reading that the cast is about the strongest we’ve ever had in our seven-year history,” Benedetti says. “We’d never done general auditions before this year, and this cast has four or five actors who are new to the company.”
One of the newbies is Rod Harrison, who plays Kit Carson with a bristling energy and distinctive physicality that’s striking even in rehearsal. “The most exciting aspect for me has been the degree of experimentation in rehearsals,” he says. “We’ve had lots of freedom to try different things physically and vocally.”
Harrison describes Carson as a man who takes action without thinking and then creates his own narrative around it after it happens. “We’re always making the story of America prettier and shinier than it really was,” he says. “Everything he describes from his past involves violence and being the hero via violence. The other characters — and the audience — aren’t supposed to believe any of his tales, but at the play’s climax, he lives the life he’s been talking about.”
Joey Beth Gilbert, who plays Kitty, came here to attend Santa Fe University of Art and Design. (Harrison did too, in its earlier incarnation as the College of Santa Fe.) She graduated in 2017 and has performed with many local companies, including New Mexico Actors Lab, in last year’s production of Lungs.
“I wouldn’t have cast myself in this role,” she says, “because I’m not the standard ‘faded beauty’ who usually performs it. For Beny [Benedetti’s nickname] to see her in me was really inspiring. I’ve found so much more of myself in Kitty during the rehearsals, which has been wonderful.”