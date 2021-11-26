The holidays tap to a different beat: Rhythmic Circus

Picture this atypical holiday moment brought to you by Rhythmic Circus’ Holiday Shuffle: “The Carol of the Bells” performed by two saxophones, a trumpet, electric guitar, drums, bass, keyboard, two vocalists, and four tap dancers.
“It gets very intense,” says Justin Lewis, one of the dancers. “It’s like the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Loud. Very in your face. Everybody is on stage. There is so much power in the air. The energy coming from us and from the crowd is enough to give you goosebumps. It ramps up fast, and then it just as quickly drops.”
“Then it’s intermission, but people can’t move. They stay seated, a little stunned by it all.”
Rhythmic Circus performs at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The 12-year-old group offers an original way to enjoy tap dancing. Old-school tap was linked to early jazz and Big Band music and popularized in the movies by Bill “Bojangles” Robinson and Shirley Temple, the Nicholas Brothers, Sammy Davis Jr., and, more recently, Gregory Hines. Rhythmic Circus, which hails from Minnesota, is musically influenced by the late musician Prince who pioneered the Minneapolis sound. His music incorporated funk, R&B, rock, new wave, soul, and hip-hop.
“Nick Bowman, who created the concept for the show, came from the tap dance world,” Lewis says. “He is also friends with a lot of amazingly talented musicians from Minneapolis and got the idea to create a show with dancers and musicians that they could take on tour.” “In the beginning, we drove our own cars all over the country on tour, along with the 26-foot-long trailer pulled by diesel truck driven by two of the musicians.”
As the number of bookings grew, they were able to afford to fly the performers from city to city. Dozens of annual engagements varied from humble destinations like Yadkinville, North Carolina, and Hobbs, New Mexico, to the off-Broadway New Victory Theater in New York City, the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, a six-week tour of China, NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
“We really enjoy all the travel,” Lewis says. “We get different reactions from different fan bases in different parts of the country. In the South, people come to the show to have a good old time after dinner and a few drinks. In Palm Springs, an older crowd loves it just as much. We make them feel they’re back in their youthful days.”
Nov. 11 marked the group’s first performance in two years. The fact that it was in Chickasha, Oklahoma, population 16,000, didn’t faze them in the least. “It’s a big old party,” Lewis says. “We can bring joy and life out of people anywhere.”
Lewis caught the tap bug after watching the 1989 movie Tap, starring Gregory Hines. “I was so enthralled, I went up to my room, and taped nickels onto the soles of my sneakers.” He was five years old. Shortly afterward, his parents enrolled him in a dance school, and he has been tapping ever since, joining Rhythmic Circus in 2015.
“It’s hard to sit through our show without wanting to get up and party,” he says. In fact, there is a time and place for that to happen during every show.
Holiday Shuffle offers seasonal tunes people know and love, but the Rhythmic Circus, in its typical fashion, puts a new spin on things. “There are some funk carols, slow R&B ballads, and a ‘Feliz Navidad’ that is turned into ramped-up salsa.” There is humor, candy, and a surprise appearance by Frosty the Snow Man, Lewis says. “Kids love this show because it’s loud and funny, and the lighting designer goes wild. It’s like a Christmas light show.”
The holiday show lasts 90 minutes (with one intermission), and Lewis estimates he spends 45 solid minutes tapping. “It’s a workout,” he says. He admits to getting out of shape during the pandemic, when rehearsals and dance classes were held on Zoom and the musicians in the group looked for outdoor gigs in the summer. Lewis used the time off to recover from a knee injury, going to physical therapy three times a week and spending a lot of time on an elliptical trainer.
Rhythmic Circus isn’t just dancers and a back-up band. All the musicians have choreography. The horn players are always moving. Sometimes, there are instrumental numbers; other moments, one dancer is in a tap battle with the drummer. Another section pits all the tappers against the two saxophones.
“We’re always creating new concepts and ideas. We’ve literally been trying to create our own footprint in the dance world,” Lewis says. “We are trying to make people see things differently.
“And at the holidays,” he adds, “we make sure that everybody wants to get up and party. We want everyone to leave happy.”
