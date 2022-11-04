The circus, elevated
Kirk Marsh Photography

The centerpiece of Cirque Mechanics’ new touring production, Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, is a 20-foot windmill. Chris Lashua, creative director and co-founder of the circus, likes to build such things. This windmill is also a portable crane on a pillar, designed as a base for various feats of daring by the acrobats in the show. It could have been a sequoia tree, or a prison guardhouse, or a lighthouse. But Lashua had one particular windmill in mind.

Lashua and his family had visited the Whissendine windmill on a family vacation to central England. “There is a man named Nigel Moon who bought and restored this old windmill. He makes wheat into flour which is used by all the best bakeries in London. We met him — he was a crazy-looking old guy covered in flour. He looked like a ghost. He gave us a tour inside the windmill, and we stood under a 10-foot wooden gear that was spinning. Outside the arms of the mill were huge sails the size of semi-trucks, and they were whizzing by us.”

The circus, elevated

Cirque Mechanics - Zephyr

Popular in the Community