The circus, elevated

The centerpiece of Cirque Mechanics’ new touring production, Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, is a 20-foot windmill. Chris Lashua, creative director and co-founder of the circus, likes to build such things. This windmill is also a portable crane on a pillar, designed as a base for various feats of daring by the acrobats in the show. It could have been a sequoia tree, or a prison guardhouse, or a lighthouse. But Lashua had one particular windmill in mind.
Lashua and his family had visited the Whissendine windmill on a family vacation to central England. “There is a man named Nigel Moon who bought and restored this old windmill. He makes wheat into flour which is used by all the best bakeries in London. We met him — he was a crazy-looking old guy covered in flour. He looked like a ghost. He gave us a tour inside the windmill, and we stood under a 10-foot wooden gear that was spinning. Outside the arms of the mill were huge sails the size of semi-trucks, and they were whizzing by us.”
Cirque Mechanics is a retro-futuristic, animal-free circus in the Jules Verne-influenced industrial style of steampunk, but without the steam. Lashua has created a stylish, smaller, less fantastical and more realism-based touring circus than Cirque du Soleil, where he began as a performer doing BMX bicycle tricks in 1992. His shows feature ingenious, people-powered mechanical contraptions designed for acrobats, like the 20-foot windmill.
The theatrical circus brings their latest production, Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, to the University of New Mexico’s Popejoy Hall on Friday, Nov. 4.
“We offer the steampunk ethos, but we’re people-punk and pedal-punk. We open up the clockwork, show the gears, use people to power the machines, and integrate our love of performing with our love for scenery, rigging, and gadgets,” Lashua says.
Since 2004, he has been building circus productions around these contraptions, then adding performers, original music, storytelling, and all the theatrical touches he and his team can think of. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they have a warehouse and shop, the group creates traveling circus productions, like Zephyr, that are designed for theaters, but finance these less-than-lucrative engagements by creating events for corporate clients.
Lashua, 54, began competing at BMX events and performing on his trick bike at mall openings and schools at age 14. He later competed in the X Games. The souped-up bikes with 20-inch wheels were designed for short off-road races on dirt tracks with jumps. Flatland, the freestyle riding form that put Lashua on the cover of BMX magazines in the 1980s, is a sub-specialty involving tricks, like riding backwards in a handstand position.
Lashua’s chops as a flatlander brought him to the attention of the founders of Cirque du Soleil at a circus gathering he attended in China. He had used BMX to help pay for college and thanks to the fledgling Cirque du Soleil soon found himself touring Japan in one of the now-massive entertainment organization’s first traveling shows. After bike trick opportunities dried up as his employer began developing ever more spectacular acrobatic acts, he followed friends to Las Vegas, where he talked his way into other jobs with Cirque du Soleil, first working behind the scenes on the technical side and then getting involved with the adaptation of a gymnastics device called the German Wheel. He performed as an acrobat on this device at Cirque du Soleil’s first show in Las Vegas, Quidam (1999), a predecessor to the permanent show, Mystere. His time with the founders of the groundbreaking French Canadian circus set him on his life path. He was in love with the circus.
“I learned so much from them,” Lashua says. “Their creative process, how they built shows, the approach to casting the right people, creating content. It informs everything we do today. We always ask the question, ‘What do we find exciting?’”
In 2004, he had the opportunity to create his first complete show, Birdhouse Factory, in collaboration with the Circus Center of San Francisco. The show toured for 10 years, and inspired Lashua and his collaborators to continue exploring the relationship between machinery and acrobatics. Since then there have been numerous contraptions and several productions. During the pandemic, they developed open-air performance opportunities, invested in a 400-person circus tent, and continued to develop relationships with corporate clients.
A few weeks ago, just in time for Halloween, Lashua and his team were busy creating a 32-foot-tall freak show entryway for a horror show-themed party in New Jersey for investment bankers, featuring 10 performers and a truss structure on bicycle wheels that can support aerialists and slowly travel over seated dinner guests. Other contraptions for hire at events include the Trike Rover, a 6-foot turntable powered by unicycles, “a great way to deliver a CEO or guest speaker to the stage … [while] optional wheel covers provide great branding surfaces.” In addition, they offer the Chariot, a Trampoline Wall, and a Russian Swing, all portable performance devices designed for use at festivals, in mall parking lots, and for their high-rolling corporate clients.
Zephyr started with the mechanical idea for a contraption: a crane on a pillar which could be ground-based and thus portable enough to tour without the need to require theatrical rigging. “Once we had a rendering of the pillar, we needed to figure out how to camouflage it.” And then Lashua remembered the restored windmill he visited on that vacation to central England.
Lashua is on the board of the American Circus Alliance, whose goal is to inform and educate audiences that there is more than the Ringling Brothers-style circus, the world of sawdust and clowns with big red noses. “In Russia, circus is an art form — respected like the opera and ballet. What we’re doing with Cirque Mechanics is unique. We’re combining industrial and mechanical ideas with the dance, music, and acrobatics of an avant-garde circus. We appeal to hipsters, as well as families. In this digital age, the Cirque is different. It’s visceral. You can hear the performer’s breath, see their sweat. There is a sense of danger.”