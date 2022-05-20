You can’t buy basketball shoes at the Nike outlet anymore, but on Saturday, May 21, you can watch a play there. Or four.
Theatre Walk Santa Fe, last seen in the Siler District in 2019 (although online versions appeared during the pandemic) is moving its one-day pop-up theater festival to the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe (8380 Cerrillos Road) on Saturday, May 21. Produced by Theatre Santa Fe as a way for local performing groups to gain visibility and audiences, they are taking over four empty stores and outdoor spaces and offering 10-minute plays by 18 different groups. It’s family friendly and affordable: donations are accepted but no tickets are required. Just remember to bring a folding chair.
“Ten-minute plays are their own art form,” says Talia Pura, a board member of Theatre Santa Fe. “Little, self-contained worlds.”
Pura, a transplant from a thriving theater community in Winnipeg, was a participant in that city’s Fringe Theatre Festival for 15 years. The original Fringe Festival began in 1947 in Edinburgh, Scotland, when a group of disgruntled theater makers who had been excluded from the juried Edinburgh International Festival held their own festival in alternate spaces around the city. Over the years, the unofficial festival grew to three-week runs each August and averaged more than 2,000 shows and more than 32,000 performances. The idea soon caught on internationally. In May 2022 alone, Fringe Festivals are appearing all over the world, including Brighton, U.K.; Turku, Finland; Dubbo, NSW, Australia; as well as Atlanta and San Diego in the U.S. Pura’s idea, Theatre Walk, was a mini-Fringe Festival for Santa Fe.
“In the Siler District, we had 12 venues, including small theaters, an art gallery, a dance studio, a storage unit, and a tent,” Pura says, adding that the event drew audiences of 400-800. “People were running (and driving) from place to place for each show. I envisioned something enclosed, where people could walk to each venue. It’s timed now so you can see all 18 shows (with two 15-minute intermissions) if you schedule yourself right.”
Each group performing at Theatre Walk is allowed a 10- to 12-minute show and a few minutes to talk to the audience. After that, stage managers will hustle people to the next show. In two of the larger spaces, audiences will pick up their chairs and move to other parts of the store for different shows. Those who need a break from drama can catch Wise Fool’s acrobats and stilt walkers in the courtyard. Performers from Santa Fe Classic Theatre will wander and sing ballads from As You Like It. Food trucks will be available for refreshments; bathrooms are nearby.
Theatre Santa Fe and its website, theatresantafe.org, were founded during the administration of Mayor Javier Gonzales as part of Santa Fe’s Collaborative Arts Marketing Pilot Program. “Before Theatre Santa Fe there was almost no way to find out what was going on in local theater,” Pura says. “I had a couple of artist friends who had lived here for 30 years and swore there was no local theater here.”
Now the group has 26 member companies. The website is set up to assist both potential audience members and theater workers. For the former, Theatre Santa Fe offers a calendar, a theater lovers club, and videos. For theater workers, there are audition notices and call boards for productions in process. Theater companies can announce their productions, workshops, and auditions and have access to resources, such as costumers and publicity outlets.
An actor, writer, director, costumer, producer, and board member, Pura has a passion for theater. So do most of the people working locally. What’s missing is a livable salary. Instead (or in addition to theater work), many actors, costumers, and backstage workers are, like Pura, finding union jobs on the Netflix series and movies being filmed in the state. “Even people who are struggling to get film work in L.A. are moving to New Mexico,” Pura says. “It’s more affordable to live here, and they can find plenty of small parts, although major casting is still done in L.A.”
Established companies like New Mexico Actors Lab, Teatro Paraguas, Theatre Grottesco, and Ironweed Productions will be participating in Theatre Walk. New Mexico Actors Lab will present scenes from their production of William Saroyan’s 1939 play The Time of Your Life. Teatro Paraguas will offer Unforeseen Variables, written by Joey Chavez, in which “a quick meeting over double espressos to discuss the possible purchase of an insurance policy turns into a litany of possible life-threatening disasters.” Theatre Grottesco will present a post-modern Greek chorus speaking to the absurdity of social media. Scott Harrison’s Ironweed Productions will present When We Were 9, about old friends meeting again in the visiting room of a prison.
“Lots of young people will be performing,” Pura says. Tri-M company will present scenes from the production of Cabaret they presented at the Santa Fe Woman’s Club in March. Upstart Crows will be offering a youthful take on Shakespeare, promising “Poetry, sword fights, and drama!” Santa Fe Youth Collaborative, directed by Isabel Gallegos and Carmen Gallegos, will present musical excerpts from Broadway’s The Mad Ones and It Shoulda Been You.
Other miniplays will include a comedy with vampires in Necking, written and directed by Ron Bloomberg. In The News, by Jerry Labinger, a small-town newspaper must decide between its own survival and printing the truth. Aaron Leventman wrote and directed Lovers and Survivors, about a 50-year friendship that survived the AIDS epidemic and time. Other groups performing include the International Shakespeare Center, &Sons Theater, Julesworks, VickiWorldArt, Z Productions, and Santa Fe Playhouse.
“Things are changing in the theater scene here,” Pura says. “Before, directors would sort of hoard their talent and not share. Now, everybody is friendly with everybody else. Productions are getting bigger, runs longer, and creativity is buzzing,” she says. Although Albuquerque still operates its theater productions on a volunteer basis, “lately, in Santa Fe, we’re getting paid — usually the $599 maximum allowed by Equity (the actor’s union) for non-union plays.”