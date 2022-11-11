As a child, Steven Melendez lived with his family in a homeless shelter in the Bronx. At 36, he is the artistic director of a ballet company. New York Theatre Ballet, a chamber ballet company coming to the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 11, is the place where Melendez was introduced to dance at age 7. It is also the company he is now running.
Diana Byer started NYTB in 1978 with no plan except to make ballets with friends, but as the company grew and achieved success, she began a school for children and outreach programs for at-risk youth. She remembers Melendez as being unremarkable when she first met him. “During the winter break, a group of children from shelters was bussed into our studios. We served them hot meals, had reading and vocabulary lessons, and a beginning dance class. At the end of the week, we invited their families, had a big holiday meal together, and showed the parents what they had learned.
“I looked for children who had talent, courage, and supportive mothers to bring into the ballet school on scholarship for our LIFT program,” she says. “Steven was very shy and didn’t try much. Surprisingly, on the last day, he refused to get back on the bus. He held onto my leg until I told him he could come back. When Steven returned and was in a smaller group, I realized quickly that he was a boy with talent and intellect.” Melendez went on to dance with New York Theatre Ballet and other companies internationally for 20 years.
“We have had a lot of success with LIFT,” Byer said. “Almost all the kids who stick with it break the cycle. They get college educations. They’re doing well.”
NYTB is also a survivor. In 2013, the company lost its long-time headquarters when the Baptist parish house they had rehearsed in for over 30 years was sold, the building ripped down in order to become yet another skyscraper in New York. They were lucky to find a new home further downtown, at a different church hall, in a studio with two pillars in the middle of the room, creating a challenge for choreographers and dancers, but better than the alternative. Melendez hopes to find a more suitable home eventually, but as one choreographer told The New York Times, “they’re quite thin pillars.”
This scrappy, 12-person ballet company evolved over the years into a touring group, making mostly one-night stands in underserved markets all over the country. Their outreach programs to homeless and at-risk youth populations came from Byer’s desire to give back to the young people of New York. Her efforts to preserve some of the more intimate classics of the dance repertory and to simultaneously showcase up-and-coming-choreographers is a gift to dance.
“It’s easy to think of it as a nostalgic troupe,” wrote The New York Times in 2018, “picking up small-scale old pieces as an alternative to the ubiquitous Balanchine uptown. Yet this isn’t nostalgia; it’s active curiosity. Theater Ballet likes its dances tough and lean, with very few wow endings or love stories.”
New York Theatre Ballet is an outsized endeavor compared to the monolithic New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, companies with many times the dancers and resources that NYTB has. That might sound like a limitation, but it is also a great advantage.
“We can take risks,” says Melendez. ”New choreographers need space and the opportunity to grow.” NYTB has presented works by Pam Tanowitz, Gemma Bond, Matthew Neenan, Marco Pelle, and Nicolo Fonte. “These were young choreographers who went on to have huge careers,” Byer said. Other pieces in the repertory are by Richard Alston, Antony Tudor, Agnes DeMille, and Merce Cunningham.
“The most important word to put next to our name is ‘accessible,’” says Melendez, who became artistic director in August. While Byer spent 44 years with the company, creating a place for children like Melendez to thrive, the new director says what is needed now is not just advocates like Byer, but representation. “For a kid from the South Bronx, the idea that I would become a classical ballet dancer was like saying, ‘The sky is green.’ It wasn’t a thing. Not in my culture, not in my community. Children only have the experiences they are exposed to. It takes an active effort on the part of parents to let them discover things like dance.” Melendez is determined to develop audiences from places like the South Bronx, where no one else would look.
“We have a relationship with Tarboro, North Carolina, where New York Theatre Ballet has been the only dance group visiting their community for over 10 years,” he says. “I got out a map once. Most of the population of the country is located more than a hundred miles from the nearest dance company. Beyond the Nutcracker, there is so much people haven’t experienced.”
“I don’t know any princes or swans, do you? There will be zero princes in new works I commission,” he says. “I want to tell stories about real people. I don’t care so much about technique, about the number of pirouettes. I want to see the way two dancers hold each other’s hands; I want to see who they are and how they feel about each other.”
In New York, the company performs at Florence Gould Hall, a 400-seat theater below the French Institute Alliance Française at Madison and 59th. “Intimacy offers a different audience experience,” Byer says. “You see every gesture; you can watch the dancers’ eyes. That’s what we’re about.”
NYTB is known for preserving classic dances that don’t have the scale of most Balanchine works or the story ballets presented uptown. Dark Elegies, by Anthony Tudor, which is being presented at the Lensic, is known as a 20th century masterpiece, seldom seen at Lincoln Center. “They [NYTB] dance Tudor with an extraordinary simplicity,” the British choreographer Richard Alston once told The New York Times, “and a very strong sense of the oddness that makes Tudor’s language as powerful as it is.”
For young audiences, the company does present story ballets, albeit altered for modern attention spans. There are one-hour versions of Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, a Nutcracker, and The Carnival of Animals. NYTB will be bringing their version of Alice in Wonderland to Santa Fe for matinee school performances. “We have big costumes and big sets, and lots of imagination,” says Byer who is now director of the NYTB school. The Alice ballet is retold as a vaudeville company, in 1915, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.
The evening program at the Lensic includes a Jerome Robbins excerpt, Septet, a piece created for the New York City Ballet Stravinsky Festival in 1982. Mamborama is a new piece set to the music of Tito Puente. The ballet was choreographed by James Whiteside, a principal dancer at ABT, who was recovering from a knee injury and used his down time to work on new choreography. Pam Tanowitz, a younger choreographer known for her experimental use of classical ballet technique, choreographed Short Memory for the company in 2013.
But it is Dark Elegies that may be the most remarkable piece on the program. “It’s about the death of children,” Mendoza says. Set to Gustav Mahler’s song cycle Kindertotenlieder, the dance is five songs set to poems by Friedrich Rückert (1788-1866). Rückert wrote his poetry after losing two children to scarlet fever. Mahler (1860-1911) wrote his song cycle a hundred years later, shortly before one of his children also died of the same illness. Tudor’s 1937 ballet was written on the cusp of WWII, when millions of children died.
“The dance shows us what it means to grieve,” Mendoza says. “With what is happening right now in Ukraine and here in our own country with school shootings, Dark Elegies is totally relevant. It is necessary for art to reflect the world we live in.”