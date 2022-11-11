Taking risks and nurturing talent: New York Theatre Ballet

New York Theatre Ballet, 2022, photo Rachel Neville

 RACHEL NEVILLE

As a child, Steven Melendez lived with his family in a homeless shelter in the Bronx. At 36, he is the artistic director of a ballet company. New York Theatre Ballet, a chamber ballet company coming to the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Friday, Nov. 11, is the place where Melendez was introduced to dance at age 7. It is also the company he is now running.

Diana Byer started NYTB in 1978 with no plan except to make ballets with friends, but as the company grew and achieved success, she began a school for children and outreach programs for at-risk youth. She remembers Melendez as being unremarkable when she first met him. “During the winter break, a group of children from shelters was bussed into our studios. We served them hot meals, had reading and vocabulary lessons, and a beginning dance class. At the end of the week, we invited their families, had a big holiday meal together, and showed the parents what they had learned.

Steven Melendez
New York Theatre Ballet, The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies; courtesy Lensic Performing Arts Center

