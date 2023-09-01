Tail winds

The New Mexico Actors Lab’s latest production centers around a novelty not often observed in the real world: Two couples from different walks of life talking, listening, and actually trying to understand one another.
Oh, and it also has human-sized lizard costumes.
As Seascape begins, two long-married adults encounter two sea creatures at a beach. Once the obligatory, “Wait, what are you?” dialogue has passed, the four characters begin asking deeper questions about the nature of one another’s existences — and, later, the nature of their own existences. Evolution is a key theme of the play, inviting musings on how far humanity really has come and how much, or little, we think about it.
Despite treading such serious ground, Seascape is rife with levity — at least visually. During a recent Saturday rehearsal, actors Hania Stocker and Emily Rankin wore the lizard costumes for the first time, standing slightly stooped, their tails an uncustomary obstacle as they moved about. Their inquisitive characters often lean toward their conversational partners in curiosity — a comedic pose, as it turns out.
Fellow stars Robert Nott (also a reporter for The Santa Fe New Mexican) and Leslie Dillen portray the retired human couple who interact with the lizards, and Dillen says all four actors were able to maintain mostly straight faces during the first rehearsals that included the costumes.
However, “last night, we had a hysterical rehearsal,” she says. “I think it was a delayed reaction. We just got silly and crazy looking at those lizards and what they were doing, and we broke up in the middle of scenes.”
Stocker is enjoying the laughter but predicts the giggles will die down as the actors fine-tune their performances.
“As we become these lizards, it becomes less and less ridiculous, although there is a certain amount of ridiculousness to the scenario, to Albee’s creation,” he says, referring to American playwright Edward Albee, who wrote Seascape. “Over time, as we fill out these characters and bring them to life, it becomes real for us and is no longer funny in the moment — although we might still laugh after a show or something.”
Director Nicholas “Nico” Ballas, who selected the play, says it’s designed to focus progressively less on the lizard characters’ appearance as the plot unfolds.
“I think that once people get used to the conceit of the actors being costumed as lizards, the dialogue will begin to take over,” he says. “The way the play is constructed, the first interactions between the lizards and the humans are a kind of warming-up and getting-to-know-each-other period. The real fireworks start later on. I think that’s the beauty of the writing, that Albee anticipated that there would be some degree of distraction that this [lizard] conceit would create. And he saves the meat of the arguments for later in the play.”
Stocker says the costumes, designed by Talia Pura, stretch easily and don’t limit movement. It’s not his first time acting in costume with Rankin; both were featured in Santa Fe Classic Theater’s production of Much Ado About Nothing, which wrapped up August 20 — more than a week after rehearsals for Seascape began.
Dillen says she was in a production years ago with Stocker, but Seascape marks her first time working with Nott and Rankin.
“In the play, the whole deal between [Nott’s] character and mine is, ‘How do we spend this time we have now?’” Dillen says. “The kids are grown, you’ve done everything you wanted to do, and you can make choices.”
Dillen says she has been acting for more than 50 years, and some of the play’s age-related explorations resonate — especially the part about making choices.
“If I like a play, and I really find inspiration, redemption, and joy in the script, that’s what I want to do,” she says. “When you’re younger, it’s like, ‘I’d better take this role, because somebody will see me and then I’ll get this job or that job.’ That’s all gone.”
Dillen, like Nott, can recall the play’s release. It ran on Broadway from January to March 1975, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama that year.
“In a weird way, this play is more relevant, almost, than when it came out in ’74 — although that was a tumultuous time in this country,” she says. “I mean, our culture right now in this country, we don’t even try and understand [others].
Ballas, who also serves as the actors lab’s artistic director, appreciates the play’s lack of references to the events of its time.
“It’s a very universal kind of statement,” he says. “There’s really nothing that specifically references what’s going on [in the mid-1970s]. It really exists in this broader backdrop of existential crisis, meaning of life, and little things like that.”
The one-act play runs about 90 minutes. Musical accompaniment consists of a long-playing recording of ocean sounds — a form of nature’s music that New Mexicans don’t often hear.
“The ocean is a metaphor for emotion,” Ballas says. “I love the way [the recording] creates this rocking cradle-like underpinning that almost tricks the audience into relaxing too much as dynamic events are about to happen on stage.”
Ballas says he had considered adapting the play and giving the lizard characters accents, as commentary on immigration. He deliberated for a couple of weeks, then concluded that Seascape has enough relevance as is.
“I think the crux of the play is really understanding what emotions are and how they function for us as human beings, and how that really separates us from, as Albee puts it in the play, the ‘brute beasts,’” he says. “The arc of the play leads toward the lizards discovering, with some help from the human couple, emotion as a tool for evolution. I’ll be messing around with the theme of evolution quite a bit in this play. Emotions are, to me, the critical ingredient that makes evolution possible.”