Tail winds

Leslie Dillen and Robert Nott as a retired human couple and Hania Stocker and Emily Rankin as a lizard couple round out the cast of the New Mexico Actors Lab production of Edward Albee’s Seascape.

 

 Nicholas Ballas

The New Mexico Actors Lab’s latest production centers around a novelty not often observed in the real world: Two couples from different walks of life talking, listening, and actually trying to understand one another.

Oh, and it also has human-sized lizard costumes.

Tail winds

Leslie Dillen and Robert Nott as a retired human couple and Hania Stocker and Emily Rankin as a lizard couple round out the cast of the New Mexico Actors Lab production of Edward Albee’s Seascape.

Recommended for you