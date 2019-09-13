There is a little drama for everyone at the annual Theatre Walk Santa Fe, hosted by the local theater community. Theatre Walk attendees follow a map from venue to venue in the Rufina Arts District to see a selection of short plays and excerpts from upcoming shows in such traditional spaces as Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie) as well as in alternative spots, including Art of Chocolate/Cacao Santa Fe (3201 Richards Lane). Theatre Walk Santa Fe takes place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and under. For a complete schedule and map, go to theatresantafe.org/walk.
Random Acts