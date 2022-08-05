Daniel Ulbricht’s Stars of American Ballet has been coming to the Lensic Performing Arts Center for 10 years. That’s an entire generation in the lifespan of professional dancers. Stars alumni include Teresa Reichlen and Ask la Cour, who recently retired from New York City Ballet (NYCB). Gonzalo Garcia will be making a final appearance at the Lensic when Stars comes back to town on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6, after a two-year pandemic absence. Over the years, Ulbricht has brought some of the leading ballet dancers in America to Santa Fe, mostly from NYCB, where he still works. Many of them are no longer dancing.
Ulbricht is 38. “I’m in the best shape of my life.” During the last two years he got married and then hid out during the worst days of the pandemic with his wife, dancer Danielle Diniz, at his in-laws’ house in New Jersey. Suddenly he had time to think about the future. He focused on not leaving dance. “I studied the careers of athletes like Novak Djokovic in tennis and Tom Brady in football. What were they doing to make their careers last longer?” Ulbricht embarked on a gluten-free diet, started working out with weights, practicing Gyrotonics (a fitness method based on circular movements using specialized equipment), and riding a stationary bike every other day.
After months of unemployment passed, there was talk of a return to work. “It’s not a light switch,” Ulbricht says. “The New York City Ballet is a huge ship. She doesn’t turn on a dime.”
Things started moving toward normality when the availability of COVID-19 vaccines meant audiences could expect to survive attending the theater. NYCB returned to the stage in the fall of 2021. “It felt great having a reason to take class and go to rehearsal again,” Ulbricht says. The Nutcracker, with its huge cast of children, was the test. They were forced to use older children in the production because COVID-19 vaccines hadn’t been approved at the time for those under 12.
“Unfortunately, Omicron caught up with us, and we had to cancel the last two weeks of The Nutcracker and the first week of our winter season,” he says.
For dancers, the pandemic meant unemployment, Zoom dance classes, and some serious career reevaluation. “The silver lining was a lot of ballerinas started families. When, in the history of ballet, has there been time for a dancer to have a baby and then get back in shape and eventually come back to work? Never.” Other dancers used the time to locate an off-ramp. “They realized they were ready to transition out,” Ulbricht says. For those who are still dancing, things are getting back to normal, although audiences remain smaller. And for Ulbricht, the puzzle that was finding dancers and dances for his summertime tours got harder.
The 2022 edition, 10th anniversary, post-pandemic Stars of American Ballet comprises 17 dancers and two musicians. That includes eight dancers making their Stars debuts. Four new ballets and three world premieres are on the program. Ever the talent scout, Ulbricht has invited NYCB chorus members he spotted at company class (there are 90 company members and many of them attend class every day) to work with choreographers and premiere new pieces in Santa Fe — a totally different experience than dancing in the corps.
“When I’m in class, my eye goes like a sprinkler. When I see somebody do something cool, I may look for them at the next class or watch them perform.” The dancers Ulbricht recruits for Stars often give up vacation time in order to tour to Santa Fe, Bozeman, Montana, Maui, Hawaii, Lincoln, Nebraska, and other locales. The model for Stars has not changed; it is dedicated to taking ballet to underserved markets.
This year, veterans like Garcia, Megan Fairchild, Indiana Woodward (recently promoted to principal dancer at NYCB), Tyler Angle, and independent artist Joseph Gatti will be joined by Hee Seo, a principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre; Tricia Albertson and Chase Swatosh from Miami City Ballet; Quinn Starner, Cainan Weber, and McKenzie Soares from the NYCB corps; Shelby Mann, an apprentice with NYCB; and Zoey Anderson from Parsons Dance Company (dancing an athletic David Parsons solo, Balance of Power).
In terms of ballets, some favorites will return, and premieres have been created by dancers (who also make dances) Ulbricht commissioned, another way of promoting new talent. Balanchine’s Apollo will be danced by star Garcia, along with NYCB soloist Sara Adams, principal dancer Fairchild, and Seo, with whom Garcia has never danced. This Bitter Earth, a Christopher Wheeldon ballet from the NYCB repertory, is a repeat in Santa Fe, but will be danced by Angle and Seo, who work for different companies. “Tyler is a sublime partner, and Seo is regal without trying,” he says. “It will be really great to see how they work together. They both know the dance, just not with each other. Their first rehearsal together will take place in Santa Fe.”
Sonatine is a rarely performed Balanchine piece originally choreographed for the Ravel Festival in 1975, in which the choreographer created world premieres on the centenary of the French composer’s birth. It features two dancers and a pianist. The original review in The New York Times called it an “apéritif.” Dancers will be Garcia and Fairchild, with Elaine Chelton at the piano.
Ulbricht likes to take advantage of his platform to break down barriers between companies and offer younger dancers an opportunity to try new roles. Caili Quan, a New York-based choreographer, previously danced with BalletX but had been creating pieces for students at The Juilliard School, where Diniz (who will perform with Ulbricht in two numbers) saw a new piece and told her husband that Quan was a talent to watch. Quan’s premiere, Palolo, features ukulele music by Harry Kalahiki and two young NYCB dancers, Mann and Soares. “I appreciated the way Caili came into rehearsal with her vision but was so willing to adapt so that the piece felt natural for the dancers. … I think Shelby has so much raw talent. McKenzie and she are both new to the company [NYCB] but they come into the class to excel. They are always pleasant and radiate energy and warmth. They enjoy the work.”
Glazunov Pas de Deux by Ariel Rose features Albertson and Swatosh from Miami City Ballet. Glazunov music was used for ballet classics like Raymonda by Petipa. “It just goes to show you that there’s still a lot of great music out there,” Ulbricht says. “Ariel told me he wanted to create a piece with classical structure. What he created is really beautiful, but it has a freshness to it.”