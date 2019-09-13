Comedian, writer, producer, and television host Michelle Wolf received criticism and praise for her sardonic performance at the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington. It’s not surprising for a stand-up comic who became known for her political satire on programs like Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Her breakout 2017 HBO special Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady was nominated for a prime-time Emmy, and her own series, The Break with Michelle Wolf, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim in 2018. She brings her act to the Stage at Santa Ana Star Casino (54 Jemez Canyon Dam Road, Santa Ana Pueblo) for a series of evening performances. The showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13and 14. The performances are 21 and over and a valid ID is required. Tickets are $25 to $40 and are available through santaanastar.com, holdmyticket.com, or at the door on the day of the performance.
