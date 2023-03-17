Singing through the tears: 'Dear Evan Hanson'

Anthony Norman (Evan Hansen); photo Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Tony-winner Dear Evan Hansen is about high school, social media, teen suicide, and one student, Evan Hansen, who tells a lie that comes back to haunt him. “It’s really a play with music, not a musical,” says Anthony Norman, who is playing the lead role. “He [Evan Hansen] is a kid who is on the outside looking in. He has only the best intentions. He is insecure, un-self-aware, and always worrying about how others see him. He’s not looking out for himself, and he ends up hurting other people.”

The musical opens at the University of New Mexico’s Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque on Wednesday, March 22.

Anthony Norman (Evan Hansen), John Hemphill (Larry Murphy), Lili Thomas (Cynthia Murphy), and Alaina Anderson (Zoe Murphy); photo Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Anthony Norman (Evan Hansen) and Alaina Anderson (Zoe Murphy); photo Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade