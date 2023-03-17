Tony-winner Dear Evan Hansen is about high school, social media, teen suicide, and one student, Evan Hansen, who tells a lie that comes back to haunt him. “It’s really a play with music, not a musical,” says Anthony Norman, who is playing the lead role. “He [Evan Hansen] is a kid who is on the outside looking in. He has only the best intentions. He is insecure, un-self-aware, and always worrying about how others see him. He’s not looking out for himself, and he ends up hurting other people.”
The musical opens at the University of New Mexico’s Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque on Wednesday, March 22.
Ben Platt originated the role from workshop to productions in Washington, D.C., Off-Broadway, and finally at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway. He won a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical in 2017. He was lauded not just for his singing, but for the emotional intensity with which he approached the role. In a feature in The New York Times, Joel Lovell wrote:
“A lot has been said about the extraordinary physicality of Mr. Platt’s performance: the hunched posture he maintains throughout the show, the facial tics and nail-biting and the repetitive worrying of his fingers at the seam of his pants, the way in which he never for a moment loses this finely grained physical expression of Evan, even in the midst of the 11 songs that he performs, three of which are wrenching solos. He conveys such longing and loneliness and guilt and shame in those songs, with his voice, of course, but also through the pained contortions of his body and face.”
“He sings through tears!” said Neil Patrick Harris in an interview with The Times. He won his own Tony for a similarly exhausting role as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. “Think of how hard that is to do, to sing an entire song and cry simultaneously. I couldn’t do it. I physically couldn’t do it. I’d sound like a goat.”
Platt’s crying has since become an internet meme, after he starred in a movie version of the play in 2021. But for Norman, who has to inhabit Hansen’s anxious world and pull off a wrenching performance on the road (sometimes twice a day) in places like Albuquerque as well as Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah, the challenge that is playing Evan Hansen is like climbing Mt. Everest every night. “It’s hard, man. It’s 100 percent exhausting. It should be uncomfortable to watch,” he says. “In my final call back [audition], I got so emotional singing ‘Words Fail’ that I couldn’t get the high note out and almost stopped and asked to start over. I’m glad I didn’t.”
“Some nights it’s hard to get there,” he says. “Some days I just don’t feel open and vulnerable. If you go too inward, you get closed off.”
The secret to survival, he says, is his fellow actors. “It’s so important to receive what people are giving me.” As for the acting duties, “Method Acting doesn’t really work for me. I just try and get myself open and playful, so I can respond to what’s happening on stage. It changes every night.”
The musical score, by Grammy-, Tony-, and Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), has more of a pop sound than something reminiscent of Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals of days gone by. “It’s contemporary but also has a string section in the orchestra [and no brass]. How many musicals have string sections anymore? It’s too expensive.” He credits his voice teacher, Richard Lissemore, with making it possible to sing night after night, song after song. “He’s one of the smartest people I know. His knowledge of the human voice is unbelievable. He taught me how to use my voice. He doesn’t approach it like pop music. His approach is to make me a singer who is adaptable. I basically do a 20- to 30-minute warm-up backstage, the kind of warm-up an opera singer would do. Then I usually sing along to [a recording of] a song in the show.”
Norman, a Chicago native, arrived at Millikin University a seasoned musician. He plays alto sax, flute, clarinet, piano, guitar, bass, ukulele, and accordion. He thought he’d major in jazz and focus on the sax, but his teachers saw different potential. “They taught me everything.”
He had no dance experience but went on to dance in the national tour of Newsies and in his Broadway debut in the chorus of The Prom (2018). He had very little acting experience but was cast as the lead in a Sam Shepard play, A Lie of the Mind, as a freshman. “I didn’t know it was a big deal at the time. It was a huge learning experience. I still work with my college drama professor Alex Miller.”
At 30, Norman is from another generation than Evan Hansen. “When I was in high school, the only social media was Facebook and Myspace.” At a recent stop on the tour, he was working out at a university gym and observed students posing for selfies while they exercised. “It must be so exhausting to have to keep up with the hype beast these days. Instagram. TikTok. The influencers who post everything they eat in a day, as if eating disorders weren’t already rampant.”
He feels good about being a 30-year-old on the outside looking in. “I think I have a lot of insight. I’m no longer that anxious teenager, but I remember, and I understand.”