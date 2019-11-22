Philip Glass wrote three big operas on three “big ideas” — Einstein on the Beach (time and space), Satyagraha (nonviolence), and Akhnaten (monotheism). Phelim McDermott’s spectacular new production of Akhnaten can be seen in Santa Fe via the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD broadcast series. It stars two of today’s hottest young singers: countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo (above) in the title role and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges as his wife, Nefertiti. Shows are 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 6 p.m. Dec. 7; Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco St. Tickets are $22-$28, $15 students; 505-988-1234, lensic.org.
