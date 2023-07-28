Shakespeare in bloom

Myriah Duda (Hero, daughter of Leonato) and Nunez rehearse for the Santa Fe Classic Theater production of Much Ado About Nothing. 

 Lynn Roylance

Verdant mountains rise beyond the modest skyline of modern Messina, providing a spectacular backdrop for the historic city on Sicily’s east coast.

The setting bears more than a passing resemblance to the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, with its views of rounded peaks rising above the garden’s manicured rows of flowers. It’s a happy coincidence for Santa Fe Classic Theater, which is staging Much Ado About Nothing — set in ancient Messina — at the garden through August 20. It’s the company’s fourth staging of Shakespeare in the Garden.

Hania Stocker (Don Pedro, Prince of Aragon), Hamilton Turner (Benedick, a young lord of Padua), and Tyler Nunez (Claudio, a young lord of Florence) star in Santa Fe Classic Theater’s staging of Much Ado About Nothing.
Santa Fe Botanical Garden is the setting for Shakespeare’s classic play, featuring SFCT actor Julie Shapiro (Margaret, Hero’s Gentlewoman).

