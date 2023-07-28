Shakespeare in bloom

Verdant mountains rise beyond the modest skyline of modern Messina, providing a spectacular backdrop for the historic city on Sicily’s east coast.
The setting bears more than a passing resemblance to the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, with its views of rounded peaks rising above the garden’s manicured rows of flowers. It’s a happy coincidence for Santa Fe Classic Theater, which is staging Much Ado About Nothing — set in ancient Messina — at the garden through August 20. It’s the company’s fourth staging of Shakespeare in the Garden.
In the play, Count Claudio (portrayed by Tyler Nunez) falls for Hero (Myriah Duda) while visiting her family with a group of other soldiers. Claudio is tricked into thinking Hero has been unfaithful to him and castigates her at their wedding, prompting her to collapse. Claudio and others mistakenly think she has died, setting the stage for a surprise reunion later. Meanwhile, the amorously challenged Benedick (Hamilton Turner) and Hero’s cousin Beatrice (Joey Beth Gilbert) are each tricked into thinking the other is in love with them, a deception with major consequences for both.
The plot is well-known to Shakespeare aficionados, and even names such as Hero and Beatrice might ring bells to those largely unfamiliar with his canon. For actors tackling the master playwright’s work, however, the devil is not in the details, but the variables.
“The thing about Shakespearean plays is, there are no real stage directions,” says Nunez, who has been with SFCT since it launched in 2019.
“You just have lines; you don’t really know how it’s going to be directed. Like, there’s this intense wedding scene that can be done probably 90 different ways. You’re given a script two months before rehearsals start, and you’re reading it and thinking it’s going to be one way. Come rehearsals, it’s not even close; the tone of the scene isn’t what you thought it was.”
It’s up to director and SFCT president Kelly Kiernan to set that tone. Kiernan says she was able to forgo an open call and cast entirely from within the company this season. As a result, she was able to consider actors’ chemistry in previous productions when making casting decisions.
“I’ve done this show like a gazillion times — either acted in it or directed it — but filtered through these artists’ particular emotional landscapes, I heard things I’ve never heard before and backstories that I’d never heard before,” she says.
Kiernan says she kept the setting of ancient Messina in part because of the brutality with which Hero is thrown to the ground and belittled at her doomed wedding.
“I think modern-day society would be like, ‘What girl is going to actually take that?’” she says. “I chose to leave it in 16th century Sicily so there wasn’t that leap the audience had to make of, ‘Oh, this would never happen. Come on, Hero. Stand up.’”
It’s also a stretch for Duda, who says she’s accustomed to playing more sexually empowered women, and that Kiernan made casting decisions aimed at pushing the actors’ limits. Duda played the courtesan in SFCT’s 2022 Shakespeare in the Garden presentation, A Comedy of Errors.
“The other women are more rebellious,” she says of the characters in Much Ado. “Beatrice is like, ‘screw all men,’ and is more aggressive in her interactions. And then we have Margaret [one of Hero’s ‘serving women’], who kind of sleeps around and doesn’t really care what people think.”
Duda, a Santa Fe native in her second season with the company, doubles as the production’s dance captain. Patrick MacDonald is the choreographer, but his limited availability during rehearsals has forced Duda to take on more.
The scene in which Hero is called out by Claudio is easily the most challenging, Duda says.
“I have to access the realness of that,” she says. “Because if that part is fake or manufactured in any way, the audience is going to know. They’re going to feel it. So I have to go to the depths of my being. I found a trick for that: It’s all in the diaphragm. That’s where emotions start. So connecting deeply to my diaphragm helps in those high emotional states.”
It also helps with projecting one’s voice, an important consideration in outdoor theater. Kiernan refers to the skill required for outdoor productions as “stadium acting,” and it requires not just a louder voice but also an ability to roll with nature’s eccentricities.
“There’s an intense focus that has to happen when the wind kicks up,” she says. “I watched an actress one time acting in a swarm of gnats, and she never flinched. Sometimes you’ll be saying something epic in Shakespeare and the thunder will crack, and it’s perfect. Or the lightning hits just right. The other aspect of outdoor theater that I love is that we break the fourth wall. There’s a huge interaction involving the audience as the cast starts playing with them.”
Moments of apparent synchronicity between nature and actors are welcome but unintentional, Kiernan says. The monthlong show can’t be timed to match the sun’s march to the western horizon; sunset in Santa Fe was at 8:12 p.m. on July 27, the play’s opening day. On closing night, August 20, it sets at 7:47 — 25 minutes earlier. Lights in the staging area will illuminate the actors once sunlight is no longer sufficient.
Much Ado has two acts — one about an hour and 10 minutes, the other 50 minutes — separated by a 20-minute intermission. The group Polyhymnia will provide musical accompaniment, with company members Sitara Shauer on violin, guitar, and mandolin, and Nicholas Kunz on laouto, guitar, and percussion.
This year, for the first time, SFCT actors have been able to rehearse entirely at the botanical garden. In years past, Kiernan says, rehearsals began off-site before moving to the garden as performance dates approached. The change allows the actors to get accustomed to how their voices carry in the garden’s performance space.
Kiernan sees many encouraging signs of growth for the company.
“Resources have enabled us to pay professionals to do the gigs, whereas when we were building it, a lot of people were just doing it as volunteers,” she says. “I think we’re on the cusp of really making this a sustainable thing that people are going to come to expect year after year.”
The cast’s camaraderie is key to that success, Nunez says.
“I’ve talked about this with a lot of my counterparts in the show,” he says. “Every person in this show shows up every single day. They care about the show. And there’s a sense of security in that if you mess up somewhere, somebody is going to catch you. There’s a huge amount of trust; you could even go so far as to call it love, because a lot of us are friends. We believe in each other.”