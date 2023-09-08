Maybe it’s the need to escape the hot weather. Perhaps it reflects a mental recovery from the pandemic. Or maybe, as many directors in town have declared in interviews, it’s because the Santa Fe theater scene is the most robust it has ever been.

Whatever the reason, theater companies welcome large crowds in 2023, just a couple of years after the pandemic left many in financial turmoil. Every show in the Santa Fe Playhouse’s monthlong summer production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder sold out, says Playhouse associate artistic director Antonio Miniño. The same was true of its follow-up, Bear Grease, which added a show to accommodate demand, Miniño says.

Santa Fe Classic Theater’s Much Ado About Nothing sold out seven of its 16 performances with 91 percent capacity over the show’s monthlong run, says company president Kelly Kiernan, calling it a “banner year.” Upstart Crows founder Caryl Farkas says her Shakespeare youth troupe sold out and needed to bring in extra chairs for most of its six performances of Twelfth Night in August. That followed strong attendance and two sellouts for June’s production of King Lear, she says.

Recommended for you