Prince Harry’s troubled relationship with his father, King Henry IV, drives the plot of one of Shakespeare’s most engrossing political plays. Harry doesn’t want to comport himself as royalty; he would prefer to cavort in low-class taverns with the likes of Falstaff, his hard-drinking, nap-loving substitute father. Meanwhile, the disgruntled noblemen in the Percy family are staging a rebellion against the kingdom. Henry the Fourth, Part One opens at The Swan Theater (1213 Parkway Drive, 505-466-3533) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, continuing at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 7. No performance Sept. 6. Tickets are $25 with discounts available, henry4.brownpapertickets.com.
