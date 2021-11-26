An actress dressed smartly but plainly in a black skirt and sweater sits on a green footstool at the center of a rehearsal studio. She writes in a journal. Two unpainted wooden platforms extend towards the wall behind her. A white sheet hangs messily over a clothesline above.
“Fog-thick morning. I see only where I now walk,” she says slowly, as if the words are coming to her one at a time. “I carry my clarity with me.”
These are the first lines in Sworn to Water, a one-act play written and directed by Dale Dunn, about the life of the modernist poet Lorine Niedecker (1903–1970). The play’s text is based in Niedecker’s poems and letters, with Dunn filling in what she calls “the connective tissue” of the story. Lynn Goodwin plays Niedecker. After she says her lines, there’s a long silence that the script indicates will be filled with the sounds of waves gently lapping and the warble of sandhill cranes. A lake will be projected onto the sheet in the background.
“Bird calls! Bird calls!” Dunn says in a sing-song voice from behind the director’s table, indicating the sound cue not yet in place. This is the first run-through, after a couple of weeks of table reads. Kat Sawyer, the actress playing Niedecker’s mother, lugs an old-fashioned laundry wash bucket across the floor.
“Sleep’s dream. The nerve-flash in the blood,” Goodwin says as Lorine. “The sense of what’s seen.”
“I took cold on my nerves,” Sawyer says. Playing the mother, she is agitated and tense in her movements, conveying illness and a confused mind.
It’s impossible to understand what’s happening in the play — at least at this point — and that’s OK. Later, projections, lighting, and sound will provide anchors and clues to the audience. Right now, the actors are simply exploring their lines while moving through space.
Sworn to Water is paired with Avalanche!, written by Leslie Dillen and directed by Kent Kirkpatrick, in an evening of one-acts called Forces of Nature produced by Just Say It Theater. It opens Thursday, Dec. 2. Both plays are written by local playwrights and have thematic and metaphoric similarities, but they are deeply entwined by their sense of mystery. In Sworn to Water, Dunn uses a poet’s creative output to create a dramatic structure for her biography. In Avalanche!, Dillen uses a near-death experience to tell a terrifying story of redemption. Both plays hover on the edge of experimental but are more accurately described as the kind of theater that sucks you in, even though you’re not really sure what’s going on.
“Some people walk into the theater and want to sit back and be given something,” Kirkpatrick says. “But I think our job as theater artists is to intrigue the audience enough that they lean forward, get engaged, and participate imaginatively.”
In Avalanche!, the first play of the night, Barbara Hatch is Molly, a former champion skier who gets caught in an avalanche. She is trapped in an air pocket of snow, with just 10 minutes until she runs out of oxygen. She thinks she’s alone, but there’s a stranger in there with her. Eventually, the piece will open in darkness, with the very realistic sound of snow crashing down a mountain, but for now it’s just Hatch and the stranger — or presence (played by Robert Henkel Jr.) — standing under the work lights in a rehearsal room rented from Teatro Paraguas in the Rufina Arts District. (Dunn runs Just Say It Theater with Goodwin. They produce a show every year or so and don’t have a performance space of their own.)
Sound and lighting play a major role in Avalanche!, as Molly revisits — or is visited by — different parts of her life. The presence in the snow becomes a series of different people, changing genders and ages. The narrative doubles back and overlaps in the way of dreams, in which fractured time and space make perfect sense to your unconscious mind. Sound and lighting effects (designed by Dan Piburn and Alexandra Pontone, respectively) allow the audience to follow Molly’s journey. For instance, if she’s in a bar, there will be the expected noises of laughter and the clinking of cocktail glasses.
The cast of Sworn to Water also features Koppany Pusztai as the objectivist poet Louis Zukofsky (1904–1978), with whom Niedecker had a love affair. Campbell Martin plays Al Millen, the man Niedecker married when she was 60 years old. Natachee Momaday Gray is The Darkhaired Woman, an amalgam character that represents various women who exist at the edges of Niedecker’s life. She only appears as a projection on a sheet. (Gray also worked with Eliot Fisher to create the play’s media and video components.)
Zukofsky and Millen appear on either side of the stage for the duration of the production, and Millen also narrates the action, which is told from Niedecker’s point of view. The reclusive poet lived in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, her whole life, except for a few years of in-state college and the short time she spent in New York City with Zukofsky. She took care of her mother, who had hearing loss and health problems, and worked menial jobs to support her writing life. She is famous for the compression of her language and is now considered an early eco-poet whose writing was anchored in a strong sense of place and nature.
Dunn, 62, says she’s attracted to the accessibility of Niedecker’s poems and appreciates her approach to “the quotidian, everyday things that were simple and right in front of her. She’s really interested in the shape of the poem and the way you come to it. I’m interested in that, too — the shape of the play and the way that people are drawn into the world that we’re creating.” She researched Niedecker’s life and work at the poet’s hometown library, as well as by reading biographies and critical interpretations.
“I’m so impressed with this luminous body of work that she created through abject poverty and the horrible heartbreak of Zukofsky,” Dunn says. “She found a kind of peace with Al [Millen], later in life, that allowed her to quit her job as a janitor at the local hospital.”
Dunn and Dillen are in a playwrighting group together, and both have toiled with these scripts for many years, through numerous revisions and staged readings. Dillen, 75, wrote the first version of Avalanche! 30 years ago.
“It was right after my dad died, and it was called Straight at the Gate. It was about a guardian angel, death in a tuxedo, and a girl trapped in an avalanche. Her boyfriend and her dead father come to represent shame and guilt. I had a reading of it, and no one knew what was going on, but they said it was interesting.” She had the same problem with two subsequent versions. But now, in its fourth iteration, she thinks she’s found a thread that people can follow.
“We had a reading in January 2020. People went for the ride,” she says. “My goal, in the remaining years I have, is to have the audience be willing to enter mystery without confusion. To go to that place that is the seen and unseen, the unexplainable. I want to theatricalize that.”
