Role with it

Troupe veterans Geoffrey Pomeroy and Alexander Lane (pictured together, top left, with Pomeroy on the left) have starred together in several productions. In the latest, they portray the scheming, murderous Richard III, alternating solo scenes and appearing simultaneously during the character’s slips into self-reflection. Photos courtesy Incite Shakespeare Company

Toward the end of Richard III, the title character’s simmering internal conflict boils over in a post-dream soliloquy in which he poses questions, then answers them.

In the experimental Incite Shakespeare Company Santa Fe’s staging, his conflict is decidedly more external.

Troupe veterans Geoffrey Pomeroy (left) and Alexander Lane. Photo courtesy Incite Shakespeare Company

