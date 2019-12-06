Las Posadas, a tradition that originated in Mexico some 400 years ago, offers a retelling of the days leading up to the birth of Jesus, when Joseph and Mary searched for shelter and were repeatedly turned down by “devils” along the way. Volunteers will recreate the scene in Santa Fe during the 43rd annual community-wide event, presented by the New Mexico History Museum, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. A candlelit procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the Santa Fe Plaza and end in the courtyard of the Palace of the Governors. After the pageant, carolers will provide entertainment, and cookies and hot cider will be served. The event is free; 505-476-5200, museumfoundation.org/events/las-posadas.
