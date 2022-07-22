Reconstituting joy: DanceAspen

When the pandemic shut down and ultimately ended Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s 25-year run, the dancers in the company were not only stranded without jobs in Aspen, Colorado (where the company was headquartered), they were left without dance.
“There were no other options for ballet dancers in Aspen. We had to leave in order to continue our careers or stay here and work different jobs,” says Laurel Winton, a former ASFB dancer. A few of the dancers went to New York, although few companies were hiring during lockdowns. Jonah Delgado was hired by BalletX in Philadelphia along with Pete Leo Walker, but Walker later returned to Aspen to join Joseph Watson in the Aspen police department. Seia Rassenti had a baby. Sadie Brown married and retired from dancing.
“No one really wants to give up dancing,” Winton says.
A group of those who stayed in Colorado started renting studio time at a local dance school. DanceAspen began as a collective made up of former Aspen Santa Fe Ballet dancers in 2021. Several up-and-coming choreographers offered to set dances on the group gratis, and dancer Matthew Gilmore began to explore the choreographic skills he had begun developing as a student at the Juilliard School. Soon they had an evening-length program and a booking at Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House. Their initial weekend of performances sold out. Winton, who suddenly found herself running a nonprofit organization, started DanceAspen with $2,000 in her bank account. After the company debut, they received $140,000 in donations. “It turned out the community wanted us to stay,” she says. “And the dancers wanted to stay in the community.”
During a trip to the Vail Dance Festival last summer to cheer on Delgado and Walker, who were performing with BalletX, Winton spoke briefly about her new group with festival artistic director Damian Woetzel. A few months later, he invited DanceAspen to participate in the 2022 festival. “It is so important to the Festival to support and highlight local Colorado dance,” he wrote in the invitation letter. “DanceAspen has quickly ascended as a dynamic force in the dance world, especially as a champion of new choreography in America.”
On Aug. 7, DanceAspen will present an evening of dance at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado. The group will also take part in other festival showcases, including opening night at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail (July 29); Dancing in the Park, an outdoor performance with other groups in Avon, Colorado (Aug. 4); a master class for pre-professional and advanced ballet students (Aug. 6); and the closing night of the festival (Aug. 9), when audiences pay only $20.22 for reserved tickets. On Aug. 6, Winton will talk about the evolution of DanceAspen during the podcast Conversations in Dance.
The Vail Festival, which runs July 29 to Aug. 9, is a fundraiser for the Vail Valley Foundation. It brings a stellar group of dancers from New York City Ballet (where Woetzel danced) along with an interesting and diverse presentation of other world-class composers, musicians, dancers, and choreographers. Included this summer: the Limón Dance Company; stars like Tiler Peck, Roman Mejia, Maria Kochetkova, Sara Mearns, Robbie Fairchild, Lil Buck, Calvin Royal III, Herman Cornejo, and Michelle Dorrance; the Ephrat Asherie Dance Company; and the debut of a new work by Justin Peck, the choreographer of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, in collaboration with bluegrass artist Chris Thile.
The outdoor stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater offers covered seating, as well as lawn options. Last summer, torrential rains did not stop dance lovers from huddling under umbrellas to catch the shows. For the dancers, it’s an opportunity to trade New York City and other steamy East Coast locations for the cool, verdant beauty of the Rocky Mountains. In between rehearsals, there are master classes for pre-professional students, performances, and the dancers find time to hang out (and sometimes collaborate) with colleagues, ride up a ski lift and hike down, and take selfies by Gore Creek, which runs right behind the theater. It’s a summer breather for hard-working professional ballet (and modern, hip hop, and tap) dancers.
Winton agrees that going back to New York City after living in Colorado is not easily done. “We’ve all lived in big cities, and Aspen is a different experience. It’s a tight-knit community, it’s beautiful, and there is a lot of support for the arts.” In addition to the five former Aspen Santa Fe dancers in the new company, Winton has recruited two other dancers to join DanceAspen. She is offering 20 weeks of paid work this year (dancers are often able to collect unemployment when these kinds of short-term engagements end), but Aspen has sky-high housing costs and luring others to join her in the mountains has not been easy. There is a long list of teachers, public employees, and others lined up for the city’s subsidized housing program, which ASFB dancers were able to take advantage of in the past. Others commute “down valley,” to cheaper towns like Basalt, which is 30 minutes away.
“It’s been a struggle to bring in new dancers, but we’re making it work,” she says. “It’s actually easier to find housing in New York City.”