As a child, Antonio Granjero danced flamenco for Queen Elizabeth II when she visited the Royal Alcázars of Seville. He has performed throughout Spain and the United States, and in 1995, he came to New Mexico to join María Benitez’s renowned flamenco company. He founded his Entreflamenco in 1998, which he now co-directs with his wife, Estafania Ramirez. Guest singers Manuel Gago and Emilio Florido join Entreflamenco for the first performances of their spring 2020 season, at 7:30 p.m. on March 6, 7, 13, and 14 at El Flamenco de Santa Fe (135 W. Palace Ave.). Tickets start at $25, available at the door but advance reservations are encouraged; 505-209-1302, entreflamenco.com

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.