As a child, Antonio Granjero danced flamenco for Queen Elizabeth II when she visited the Royal Alcázars of Seville. He has performed throughout Spain and the United States, and in 1995, he came to New Mexico to join María Benitez’s renowned flamenco company. He founded his Entreflamenco in 1998, which he now co-directs with his wife, Estafania Ramirez. Guest singers Manuel Gago and Emilio Florido join Entreflamenco for the first performances of their spring 2020 season, at 7:30 p.m. on March 6, 7, 13, and 14 at El Flamenco de Santa Fe (135 W. Palace Ave.). Tickets start at $25, available at the door but advance reservations are encouraged; 505-209-1302, entreflamenco.com.
Random Acts
World-class flamenco on Palace Avenue
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
