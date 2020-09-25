HI

Are social and physical distance the same thing? In Hunker Down, a play about isolation during the pandemic, baby boomer neighbors Bari and Kevin take on the distinction between the concepts. They don’t know each other well, but they observe life of their street through their windows for two months, until Bari insists that they become friends. Their relationship blossoms, despite Kevin’s reclusive nature and Bari’s assertive need for human interaction. Teatro Paraguas presents a live Zoom performance of Robert F. Benjamin’s short play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. Admission is a suggested $10 donation; teatroparaguas.org

