Whites and Blacks

Danny Sapani (Tshembe Matoseh) in Les blancs, photo Johan Persson

 JOHAN PERSSON

Best known for A Raisin in the Sun, Lorraine Hansberry left extensive drafts for Les blancs (The Whites) before her tragic early death in 1965 at age 34. It was written in response to Jean Genet’s Les nègres (The Blacks), which she felt suffered from an exoticized portrayal of colonialism. Les blancs focused on issues of power, oppression, identity, sexual assault, and assimilation in an African country about to cast off its colonial past for an uncertain future. London’s National Theatre created a new performing version of it in 2016, and it opened to audience acclaim and reviews such as “With breathtaking scope, clarity, and insight, it charts the story of colonialism from its bloody beginnings to its bloody end,” in The Stage and “Yael Farber’s production elevates it to a stratospheric level,” in London Theatre. Les blancs can be seen for free through Thursday, July 9, at noon on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel. 

