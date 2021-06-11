Almost everyone knows that at the end of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the teenage lovers die. But what if it didn’t have to be that way? Now, in Lay Our Scene, &Sons Theatre puts the power to change the outcome in the audience’s hands. Maybe Juliet likes Rosaline better, or Romeo retreats into Verona’s sewers to become the King of Rats. “Depending on their votes, there are at least 15 different shows that the audience could end up building. The choices range from fun variations to absurd alternate realities,” says Artistic Director Ali Tallman. Lay Our Scene streams live on Twitch, and can be accessed from the &Sons website. Lay Our Scene opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 11; 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. Sundays (family-friendly performances), through June 27. Free, but donations are welcome. andsonstheatre.com
'Wherefore art thou ... Roseline?'
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
