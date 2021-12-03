In #UnderTheInfluence, Brooke Haven is a social media influencer who convinces her troubled younger sister, Chelsea, to participate in a reality television show about their childhood. As the TV show gains popularity, the sisters must confront their pasts while trying to connect authentically in a manufactured world. #UnderTheInfluence explores the line between fantasy and reality on social media, where “truth” is shaped by clever editing. Have we abandoned authenticity for carefully honed presentations? Can we still be honest with the people who are standing right in front of us? Santa Fe Playhouse presents the world premiere of this dark comedy written by Kristin Goodman and directed by Jessica Hanna. The Playhouse’s creative director, Robyn Rikoon, stars as Brooke, and Alexandra Renzo plays Chelsea. Performances at Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St.) run through Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays–Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 general admission, $15 students and seniors, and $50 reserved seating. 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org
When people start getting real
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
