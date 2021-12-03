When people start getting real

Alexandra Renzo in #UnderTheInfluence

 COLIN HOVDE

In #UnderTheInfluence, Brooke Haven is a social media influencer who convinces her troubled younger sister, Chelsea, to participate in a reality television show about their childhood. As the TV show gains popularity, the sisters must confront their pasts while trying to connect authentically in a manufactured world. #UnderTheInfluence explores the line between fantasy and reality on social media, where “truth” is shaped by clever editing. Have we abandoned authenticity for carefully honed presentations? Can we still be honest with the people who are standing right in front of us? Santa Fe Playhouse presents the world premiere of this dark comedy written by Kristin Goodman and directed by Jessica Hanna. The Playhouse’s creative director, Robyn Rikoon, stars as Brooke, and Alexandra Renzo plays Chelsea. Performances at Santa Fe Playhouse (142 E. De Vargas St.) run through Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays–Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 general admission, $15 students and seniors, and $50 reserved seating. 505-988-4262, santafeplayhouse.org

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.