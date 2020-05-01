In a new series of videos, John Flax of Santa Fe’s Theater Grottesco gives “pandemic response briefings” the Commedia dell’arte treatment. Flax plays “Jim Caldwell,” an orange-masked, baseball-cap-topped know-nothing spokesman who delivers authentic-sounding word salads that ricochet from absurd to sublime and back again. Founded in Paris in 1983, Theater Grottesco is an improvisational physical theater group that specializes in buffoonery. Flax and his actors are now posting new solo performances and excerpts from past productions online, with new content uploaded on Tuesdays and Fridays. While donations to the theater are encouraged, all content is free to watch at theatergrottesco.org.
What the world needs now: Ridiculous Italian comedy
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
