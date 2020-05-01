What the world needs now: Ridiculous Italian comedy

In a new series of videos, John Flax of Santa Fe’s Theater Grottesco gives “pandemic response briefings” the Commedia dell’arte treatment. Flax plays “Jim Caldwell,” an orange-masked, baseball-cap-topped know-nothing spokesman who delivers authentic-sounding word salads that ricochet from absurd to sublime and back again. Founded in Paris in 1983, Theater Grottesco is an improvisational physical theater group that specializes in buffoonery. Flax and his actors are now posting new solo performances and excerpts from past productions online, with new content uploaded on Tuesdays and Fridays. While donations to the theater are encouraged, all content is free to watch at theatergrottesco.org

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.