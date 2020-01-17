The most impressive skill of highly trained acrobats might be how easy they make things look to — for instance, when they lie on their backs and spin wood tables with their feet at dizzyingly fast speeds. The world-famous Peking Acrobats are masters of such nonchalance, such as when one of them climbs a tower of chairs and balances at the tippy-top on just one arm. The troupe members train from childhood to perform such wildly colorful acts of strength, precision, and pageantry. The Peking Acrobats perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St.). Tickets are $44 and $55; 505-988-1234, tickets.lensic.org.
We'll tumble for you: Peking Acrobats
— Jennifer Levin
