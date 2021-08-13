Twilight zone: "The Book of Magdalene" online

Cristina Vigil as Reveler, Alix Hudson as Len

Obie award-winning playwright Caridad Svich’s one-act play, The Book of Magdalene, is a story for our times, a modern fable about a woman’s efforts to overcome social systems and gain control over her own life. The play’s main character, Magdalene (Alix Hudson), lives in a twilight, possibly apocalyptic world. “In the edge-lands, in weird times, it’s nite-time until it’s not,” Svich writes of the play. Magdalene meets archetypal characters who guide her on her path towards self-actualization. The narrative loosely parallels the Biblical stories of Mary Magdalene. The production, which was directed by Juliet Salazar, was filmed at Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie, Suite B, 505-424-1601, teatroparaguas .org) in June and features cast members Corinna MacNeice, Cristina Vigil, John Reiser, and Pablo Angeles. The Book of Magdalene is available to stream at xerb.tv through Aug. 31 for a $5 fee.

