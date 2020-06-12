Toil and trouble: Folger Theatre's production of Macbeth

The damaging psychological effects of a power-mad king are brought to life in William Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth. The Folger Theatre at Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C. (201 E. Capitol St., SE, 202-544-4600, folger.edu) offers its 2008 production of the classic tale of magic and mayhem for free online through July 1. Co-directed by Helen Hayes Award-winning director Aaron Posner, and Teller of the magic act duo Penn and Teller, the production conjures up the Bard’s nightmarish vision of witches, prophesy, and madness. Macbeth is available in two parts on YouTube via the Folger’s website. Viewers can also access a series of special features that include interviews with the cast members and creative team.

