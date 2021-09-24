To breed or not to breed

On a bare stage, a man and a woman discuss whether or not to have a baby. The couple, known only as “M” and “W” are concerned about global warming and the impact their decision will have on the Earth.
When Duncan Macmillan wrote Lungs in 2011, he was not yet 30 and the idea that anyone would link family planning decisions to environmental issues seemed satirical to the British playwright. In 2021, it seems more realistic.
Lungs is a love story for the ages, in which a couple wrestles with intimacy and home décor decisions while confronting their fears of a world in flames. Geoffrey Pomeroy and Joey Beth Gilbert star in the New Mexico Actors Lab production, directed by Nicholas Ballas.
Lungs opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 1213 Parkway Dr. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays–Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 17. Tickets are $25. 505-395-6576, nmactorslab.com
