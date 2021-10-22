The most wonderful time of year

Republican parents welcome their liberal children home for the holidays in Other Desert Cities, a play by Jon Robin Baltz.
Daughter Brooke is a depressive with a family-secret-packed memoir set for publication; son Trip is a reality television producer. They still love their uptight parents, but tensions are high, with Aunt Silda delighting in bringing buried feelings to the surface.
Other Desert Cities opened on Broadway in 2011 with a star-studded cast, including Stacy Keach, Judith Light, and Stockard Channing in what Ben Brantley of The New York Times hailed as a career performance.
Nicholas Ballas directs a cast of Santa Fe theater favorites, including Eric Devlin and Leslie Harrell Dillen, in the New Mexico Actors Lab production.
It opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 1213 Parkway Drive. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays–Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 14. Tickets are $25. 505-395-6576, nmactorslab.com
